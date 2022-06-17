The St. Louis Park High School principal investigated a threat June 1 involving a group high school students who mentioned bringing a firearm in the school.
The incident occurred on a school bus, according to police records. The principal, Jessica Busse, said a student told her that a group of students had talked about bringing a gun to the school June 3, according to a police report.
The principal said the students identified “had some ongoing issues and fights between them for the past couple of weeks,” the report says. Students who officers spoke with denied they intended to bring guns to the school and denied having issues with anyone at the school. The principal reported that she told students’ parents that “the involved students should not come to the school until further notice,” the report says.
One unidentified individual told an officer that a student had been “talking about a gel blaster and not an actual firearm.”
An officer who reviewed video surveillance from the bus company said students mentioned a “Draco gun” – a semi-automatic weapon that resembles an assault rifle with a shorter barrel – as well as 9 mm caliber weapons and proceeded to make gun sounds. A voice also said, “I would really kill a (expletive).”
Officer Maurice Smith wrote, “While reviewing the video, I did not hear any of the students mention bringing a gun to school, or harming any specific individuals. They only made broad references about wanting a gun and what they would do with it, while also talking about the recoil of guns. The school did not wish to have the incident investigated any further and handled it internally.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.