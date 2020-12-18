St. Louis Park Police deployed a stun gun and held suspects at gunpoint in two incidents within a day of each other this month.
In the first incident, St. Louis Park man has been charged with assault on a police officer.
Derrick Deandre Bailey, 29, has been charged with fourth-degree assault on a police officer, providing a false name of a true person, obstructing the legal process with force, a separate charge of obstructing the legal process and theft.
A court document makes these allegations:
The incident began when police officers responded to a call about a theft in progress at about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Cub Foods, 3620 Texas Ave. S. Two individuals told police that a man had attempted to take merchandise out of the store and pushed his phone in the face of one of the individuals who tried to talk to him about the unpaid merchandise.
Bailey allegedly identified himself as another man with his last name and provided a date of birth.
“Officers determined this was a real person,” the court document states. “Officers were unable to confirm Defendant’s identify on scene, but were able to confirm this was not Defendant when he was identified later at the Hennepin County Jail.”
When officers tried to identify the suspect using a fingerprint scanner, Bailey “was extremely agitated and told officers not to touch him,” the document says. He then “stepped away and squared up with officers.” He allegedly refused to place his hands behind his back. When officers attempted to place him on the ground, he allegedly punched an officer in the face and tried to punch another officer.
A sergeant deployed his stun gun, but the device seemed to have no effect on Bailey, according to the document. Bailey allegedly continued to pull his hands away from officers but “eventually indicated he would comply.” Officers placed him in handcuffs and transported him to Hennepin County Jail. Bailey had outstanding felony warrants, authorities discovered.
Dramatic traffic stop
In a separate incident, law enforcement officers held two individuals at gunpoint during a traffic stop at about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Highway 7 and Texas Avenue South.
The Minnesota State Patrol requested assistance while holding the occupants of a vehicle at gunpoint, according to a St. Louis Park police report. The incident was related to a report of a stolen vehicle.
St. Louis Park Officer David Ballard wrote that he observed one State Patrol trooper hold one person “at gun point on the driver side of his squad car.” A second trooper held another person in the driver’s seat of a rental truck at gunpoint.
Ballard wrote, “I directed my service weapon at the person in the driver seat of the U-Haul being it was identified as the stolen vehicle and having a person in the driver seat.”
As officers called the driver out of the vehicle, Ballard wrote, “I continued to direct my service weapon at his upper torso until he was taken into custody.”
Ballard helped arrest the man and place him into a State Patrol vehicle.
St. Louis Park Officer Thomas Martinez wrote that he used another officer’s patrol rifle to hold the driver, pointing it at his upper torso while he was called out of the vehicle.
A third St. Louis Park officer, Joseph Dohman, said he observed a State Trooper with a woman on the ground near his squad car. Dohman wrote that he provided cover on the vehicle with his service pistol as the driver complied with commands and was handcuffed.
Dohman wrote, “It was necessary to display my service pistol due to the felony level of the crime and minimal backup for a felony stop.”
