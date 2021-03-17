Amid a review of the St. Louis Park Police Department, changes have included an end to the DARE program in schools and the addition of a social worker on some calls.
Consultant Shawn Sorrell has been working with the department on the topic of “reimagining community safety” in regard to topics like racial disparities in the use of force, mental health responses and police in schools.
Mental health issues
In the area of mental health, Lt. Mikael Garland told the City Council last month that a hallmark of the department’s work has been its partnership with Hennepin County to embed a social worker. Police make referrals to the social worker, who splits time between the city and Hopkins, or the social worker may come along on calls if available.
“They start building those connections to make sure people have better access to services,” Garland said.
The St. Louis Park Police Department made 232 such referrals in 2020. In about 74% of cases, the social worker successfully made contact with the individuals.
“That’s a real big success for us and something we’re looking forward to continue growing and developing,” Garland said.
The partnership has been a pilot program, but Police Chief Mike Harcey said county officials have said they anticipate it will become a full program in the future. He encouraged the City Council to consider funding a full-time social worker position instead of splitting the role with Hopkins. Harcey added that he would like the social worker to be able to accompany officers on calls more often.
Harcey also recommended more training for city dispatchers who are often the initial points of contact when people call regarding mental health issues.
Police in schools
Most of the individuals police have referred to the social worker have been adults, but the department is also considering its relationship with schools. Harcey noted he engaged in conversations with Superintendent Astein Osei about the role of police in the St. Louis Park School District.
“It was clear that Superintendent Osei values the partnership that we have with the school district and the service that we’ve provided the schools and that he felt it’s necessary to continue that partnership,” Harcey said.
However, they also discussed the effectiveness of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, or DARE, and the strain on teachers to implement the program while trying to address other curriculum needs. As a result, they decided to not teach DARE curriculum in elementary schools this school year.
The department also replaced its formal school resource officer program at the elementary level with a half-time community and youth outreach position. The police department maintains one school resource officer at St. Louis Park Middle School, one officer at St. Louis Park High School and one officer serving private schools.
Disparities, accountability and training
Looking more broadly at police contacts, Councilmember Larry Kraft pressed Harcey on why more African Americans are subject to use of force in St. Louis Park. The chief said a deeper analysis of demographic data is necessary, which he said would require an outside consultant “to determine if there is actually a racial disparity there.”
However, Kraft responded that data the department provided shows more than half of people involved in use-of-force incidents are people of color while they make up 8% of the city’s population.
In 128 use-of-force cases in 2019, department data says that 61 involved Black or African American individuals compared to 54 white or Caucasian individuals, with the remaining cases involving individuals of other ethnicities or of unknown ethnicity.
“What it doesn’t say is that there’s a racial issue on the police force because there is a racial disparity in the use of force,” Kraft said.
Sorrell agreed a disparity exists, but he said, “We still don’t know the why. We will continue to do the work with our officers with regard to hiring, training, retention of those officers, or even getting rid of those officers who are perhaps overusing the application of use of force. However, the why, that’s a really deeper conversation of what is a part of that because it’s a system of socioeconomics.”
Deputy Chief Bryan Kruelle said the department’s body-worn cameras and squad car cameras help create checks and balances relating to racial disparities in use of force.
The department conducts audits of body camera video on a random basis as well as for all use-of-force reports to ensure appropriateness, compliance with a deescalation policy, injury concerns and training opportunities, Kruelle said. In 2019, one formal complaint was filed about use of force.
“The officer was exonerated as the incident was found to follow department policies,” Kruelle said.
He did not specify the situation regarding the complaint. St. Louis Park Police were involved in a fatal incident that led to the death of Matthew Neil Tuhkanen in 2019. Tuhkanen was not armed, but a report by Hennepin County Mike Freeman’s office that declined charges against the St. Louis Park officer involved in the shooting, Samuel Heffernan, said Tuhkanen refused to comply with commands, crouched down and leaned into a blind spot the officers could not see.
Kruelle noted the department created an online system last year by which the public can file a complaint or compliment a police officer. The link is at stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/police-department/compliment-an-officer-report-a-concern, or residents can call 952-924-2618.
Kruelle also discussed department scenario-based training on the use of force.
“The training scenarios are meant to reinforce expectations and ensure we are constantly aware of the sanctity of life,” he said.
Videos and online racial equity training have also been provided.
Councilmember Tim Brausen thanked police leaders for their self-reflection.
“It’s so important to have your buy-in,” he said.
Mayor Jake Spano added, “We’ve had not had to drag you into this conversation. You have sort of stepped into this conversation with us really openly and transparently and enthusiastically.”
