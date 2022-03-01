Look up in the sky in St. Louis Park in the future and the object you see may be a police drone.
The St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission is seeking comments from the public about the potential for drones, formally known as unmanned aerial systems.
The St. Louis Park police and fire departments have access to two tethered drones manufactured by the company Fotokite, according to a city announcement. The type of drone would maintain a tethered link to the ground used for power and communication and would have a limited operating area. Such a type of drone, when owned by a city, is exempt from requiring Federal Aviation Administration approvals and certifications.
St. Louis Park Police began considering a drone program last year along with other law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the city announcement. However, the St. Louis Park Police Department has not deployed a drone yet, it notes.
Along with using the drones for training, police could use the thermal imaging cameras in the devices to search for missing people outside by looking for their heat signatures, the announcement says.
“Other potential applications include assisting with fugitive searches, documenting severe weather damage and various public displays and community events,” says the news release.
State law requires the police department to allow public input before it can purchase or use drones. A police advisory commission meeting has been set 7 p.m. March 2 in the Council Chambers at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.
Individuals can also comment by email or mail. Comments by email may be sent to police@stlouispark.org. Mailed comments may be sent to St. Louis Park Police Department, ATTN: UAS Public Comments (Lt. Garland), 3015 Raleigh Ave. S., St. Louis Park, MN 55416.
