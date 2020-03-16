Included in the reports March 1-7 were these incidents:
March 1 - Theft from an automobile in a detached garage was reported on the 2900 block of Salem Avenue.
March 2 - Burglary of a vacant home was reported on the 4600 block of West 28th Street.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Threatening comments were reported on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Threats made to an employee were reported on the 3500 block of Highway 100.
March 3 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3000 block of Oregon Avenue.
- Burglary of an unoccupied residence was reported on the 2900 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- A rent drop box was reported as pried open on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Identity theft leading to a loss in credit card fraud of more than $1,000 was reported on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.
- Second-degree aggravated robbery was reported on the 4100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. According to police, an individual entered a business and demanded cash while implying the individual possessed a weapon.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100.
- An accidental overdose was reported on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.
March 4 - A bike was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
March 5 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- A wallet was reported stolen from a purse on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.
March 6 - Slashed tires were reported on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A bicycle rack was reported stolen from a secured garage on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Jewelry and other items were reported stolen during a forced-entry burglary of an unoccupied home on the 3100 block of Xenwood Avenue.
- An alleged gun-pointing incident was reported at Louisiana Avenue and Excelsior Boulevard. The reporting party perceived the other driver had a gun during a road-rage incident. Police classified the report as unfounded because they said the driver does not possess a firearm.
- A suspected drug overdose was reported on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
- Burglary was reported on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
March 7 - Theft from an automobile in a garage was reported on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Threats were reported on the 3100 block of Lynn Avenue.
- Bicycles were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Bike theft was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.
- A window was reported broken during a burglary on the 2800 block of Jersey Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.