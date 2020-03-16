Included in the reports March 1-7 were these incidents:

March 1 - Theft from an automobile in a detached garage was reported on the 2900 block of Salem Avenue.

March 2 - Burglary of a vacant home was reported on the 4600 block of West 28th Street.

- A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Oak Park Village Drive.

- A wallet was reported stolen on the 8300 block of Highway 7.

- Threatening comments were reported on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.

- Threats made to an employee were reported on the 3500 block of Highway 100.

March 3 - A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3000 block of Oregon Avenue.

- Burglary of an unoccupied residence was reported on the 2900 block of Xenwood Avenue.

- A rent drop box was reported as pried open on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Identity theft leading to a loss in credit card fraud of more than $1,000 was reported on the 4400 block of Park Glen Road.

- Second-degree aggravated robbery was reported on the 4100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. According to police, an individual entered a business and demanded cash while implying the individual possessed a weapon.

- A wallet was reported stolen from a locker on the 3500 block of Highway 100.

- An accidental overdose was reported on the 6200 block of Hamilton Street.

March 4 - A bike was reported stolen from an underground garage on the 3700 block of Grand Way.

March 5 - A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A wallet was reported stolen from a purse on the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

March 6 - Slashed tires were reported on the 8400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- A bicycle rack was reported stolen from a secured garage on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Jewelry and other items were reported stolen during a forced-entry burglary of an unoccupied home on the 3100 block of Xenwood Avenue.

- An alleged gun-pointing incident was reported at Louisiana Avenue and Excelsior Boulevard. The reporting party perceived the other driver had a gun during a road-rage incident. Police classified the report as unfounded because they said the driver does not possess a firearm.

- A suspected drug overdose was reported on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

- Burglary was reported on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

March 7 - Theft from an automobile in a garage was reported on the 5600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Threats were reported on the 3100 block of Lynn Avenue.

- Bicycles were reported stolen from an underground garage on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Bike theft was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue.

- A window was reported broken during a burglary on the 2800 block of Jersey Avenue.

