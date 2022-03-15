A St. Louis Park redistricting plan would keep ward boundaries unchanged but would reduce the number of precincts.
Instead of 16 precincts across the four wards, the city’s elections staff have proposed 12 precincts – one fewer in each ward.
A Feb. 22 staff report states, “Anecdotal reports from other municipalities in the county show that a reduction of precincts is a common trend. Voters increasingly are using methods of voting during the absentee voting period to participate by mail or in person at the St. Louis Park early vote center. This allows for lower Election Day turnout and means that precincts with larger populations may be served adequately at polling locations.”
Because ward boundaries would not change, the four members of the St. Louis Park City Council elected by ward would continue to represent the same parts of the city. The mayor and two other council members are elected by all voters in the city.
Redistricting takes place every decade following the U.S. Census, which occurred in 2020.
The city staff report says that ward populations remained balanced “within an acceptable threshold.” However, residential development in the city means that “populations between precincts differ significantly,” prompting a need to redraw the precinct boundaries.
City Council members must ensure that each precinct contains roughly the same population as the rest of the precincts.
“After that balance is achieved, they may consider additional factors like voter service, polling locations, changes in voting behavior or comments from the public,” the city’s announcement says.
The council cannot vote on legislative or Congressional boundaries. After the Legislature did not come to a consensus on those boundaries, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea appointed five judges to set those boundaries. The panel released the legislative and congressional boundaries Feb. 15.
Under the city proposal, precincts eight and six would be located in Minnesota House District 46B while the rest of the city would be located in House District 46A.
On the national level, Hopkins moved from the 5th Congressional District to the 3rd Congressional District while St. Louis Park remains in the 5th. Currently, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips represents the 3rd Congressional District while U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar represents the 5th Congressional District.
The city is seeking input from residents on the city map proposal for precinct boundaries. The survey is accessible by typing in one’s address in a search field accessible at tinyurl.com/2tvmhtad. The survey includes questions about past voting methods and participation and allows the resident to write comments about the proposed map.
The city also mailed postcards out to all addresses in St. Louis Park, according to the city’s announcement.
Individuals with questions about the survey may contact the city at elections@stlouispark.org or by calling 952-924-2503 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The St. Louis Park City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed city redistricting map Monday, March 21. Survey feedback will be provided to the council.
The city plans to notify voters whose polling place changes after the council approves the new precinct boundaries.
City staff has proposed the following voting locations:
Precinct 1 - Beth El Synagogue
Precinct 2 - Wat Thai of Minnesota
Precinct 3 - City Hall
Precinct 4 - St. Louis Park Recreation Center
Precinct 5 - Vista Lutheran Church
Precinct 6 - St. Louis Park Municipal Service Center
Precinct 7 - St. Louis Park High School
Precinct 8 - Aquila Elementary
Precinct 9 - Lenox Community Center
Precinct 10 - St. Louis Park Middle School
Precinct 11 - Park Harbor Church
Precinct 12 - Westwood Lutheran Church
For more information, visit stlouispark.org/government/elections/redistricting.
