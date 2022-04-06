Bigos Management won city support for millions of dollars of financial assistance for a new development despite past concerns about the company.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-1 March 21 to create a tax-increment financing district at 9920 Wayzata Blvd., the site of a proposed Bigos development with 233 apartments.
With TIF, the property owner initially pays taxes only on the existing value of the land – about $3.26 million – instead of the new value of the land, estimated at $68.7 million. After a period estimated at more than 14 years, the developer would then pay taxes on the full value of the land.
The financial assistance is worth up to $6.3 million to Bigos.
The site, northwest of the Highway 169 and Interstate-394 interchange, at one time contained the former Santorini restaurant, but past proposals for the site have failed to develop.
Redevelopment Administrator Jennifer Monson said any project on the site would have “substantial extraordinary costs” because the site is on a former lake bed, and development would require soil excavation and pilings. Three billboards would also need to be removed as part of the project.
Councilmember Tim Brausen noted that St. Louis Park city code no longer allows billboards.
He commented, “After years of discouraging various development proposals for this property ranging from auto dealerships to parking ramps for auto dealerships, the city tonight has before us a housing project that will finally further the goals of the city in redeveloping this property that has sat vacant for over a decade.”
He called the TIF request of up to $6.3 million substantial but said it makes sense for the project. The property currently generates about $45,000 in property taxes annually, which would continue to be paid during the TIF period.
Of the 233 housing units planned, 20% will be reserved for residents making up to half the area median income.
“The city will have new housing units 47 affordable units – units that we couldn’t build for the roughly $113,000 per unit we are providing in tax increment financing funding,” Brausen said. “This, to me, is another fine example of sustainable development, incorporating both affordable housing units and significant sustainability features created on these long-vacant parcels.”
If the city had funded a similar request when the property became vacant 13 years ago, the TIF period would nearly be over by now, he noted.
“It’s time finally to allow the redevelopment of these empty parcels and move forward, but they need our help to do it,” Brausen said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft supported the TIF request but took issue with Bigos describing green building techniques and the use of solar panels as “extraordinary costs.”
Kraft said, “The extraordinary costs to society, to St. Louis Park, is not building green. Not building green would mean a less healthy building for residents. It would mean higher utility bills, it would mean more air and water pollution, it would mean more storm water costs, and it would mean less green space.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog cast the only vote against the TIF district because she said the city is sending a message to developers that such financial assistance is readily available to them even if a project conceivably could be built without a public subsidy. Additional taxes from unsubsidized redevelopments could help support funding priorities like climate action and racial equity without increasing the burden on St. Louis Park taxpayers, she said.
New residents of subsidized buildings use city services, like emergency resources, parks and sidewalks, but the taxes from the property are not enough to pay for the increased demand for such services for a decade or more, she said.
In a time frame of two-to-three years, about 4,000 new residents will move into new, subsidized developments with no additional taxes raised initially, she estimated.
“Increasingly, my concern is for today’s residents – especially seniors, low- and moderate-income residents, small-business owners and others – who are truly burdened by their property taxes today, particularly given skyrocketing valuations,” Rog said.
While she said she supported TIF for some projects, like the major Beltline Station proposal, she said, “I believe that by continuing to provide a public subsidy for almost every private development project that comes before us to ensure that investors get their (return on investment), especially for rental projects, we’re perpetuating the status quo around the wealth gap and disparities and kicking the ball further down the road for the transformational change we want to see in our community.”
Revisiting Meadowbrook and other concerns
During a previous St. Louis Park City Council study session, Mayor Jake Spano pointed out that some council members had concerns about the way Bigos Management handled the former Meadowbrook Manor’s transition to Era on Excelsior, which displaced many residents.
Luke Hedberg, senior director of finance and compliance for Bigos Management, said that Meadowbrook Manor had needed substantial renovations. As Era on Excelsior, he said rents are still affordable to individuals making less than 60% of the area median income.
Spano said he agreed that the property “was in desperate need of help,” but he said, “The stories that I heard from residents who were living in that neighborhood about the way they were treated in that transition broke my heart a little bit.”
He noted his wife, as a third-grade teacher, had interacted with kids who said their families had to move.
Spano told Bigos Management owner Ted Bigos that he had not been able to have a conversation with him about Meadowbrook Manor’s transition.
Bigos pointed to a shooting at a Meadowbrook townhouse in arguing that a conversion of the property had been necessary.
“I think the degree of crime was kind of breathtaking,” Bigos said. “It was a very unsafe condition.”
City inspectors had provided pages of orders for repairs that needed to be made, Bigos added.
“What we did with it that was really, really wrong is we tried to tackle too many things too quickly, and I own that,” Bigos said. “That was a mistake. We should have just simply taken more time. But it was just, it was in such a bad state of affairs.”
Spano thanked Bigos for the acknowledgment and indicated he would support the Bigos Management TIF request for the new development.
Spano said, “I’m going to confess this is a real bitter pill for me to swallow. I believe that this is in the best interest of my community, and so I’m going to support it.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed did not attend the March 21 votes but opposed the TIF request in the study session. She said she did not view the proposed project as significantly different than other luxury apartment buildings that have arisen in the area. Mohamed indicated she believes the city should provide more financial support for homeownership instead.
Of the proposed apartment project, Mohamed said, “I think it’s great for people, but it’s really not worth our money on this one.”
