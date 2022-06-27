A plan to construct new sidewalks in St. Louis Park could be placed on hold as the city diverts funds to study ways to prevent damage from future water main breaks.
The St. Louis Park City Council discussed the idea June 20, although a majority supported continuing to fund new sidewalks near naturally occurring affordable housing complexes. The majority, though, also supported the idea of a citywide assessment to consider where the city should focus efforts to reduce the impact of future water main breaks.
Some mitigation work in the Texa-Tonka Neighborhood, where water main breaks occurred May 21 and June 3, would take place sooner. City staff recommended lining sanitary sewer pipes near water mains on Minnetonka Boulevard from Texas Avenue to Quebec Avenue. A city staff report explains that the lining “is a pipe within a pipe, installed without digging.” A felt lining is inserted into a pipe, with resin within the liner exposed to a curing element to attach it to the inner walls of the pipe.
“Since the new pipe is jointless and seamless, water cannot infiltrate into the system from the ground,” the report explains. “The city has been using this trenchless technology to replace sanitary sewer pipes for over 15 years. This would be a new application of the technology, whereby we would seek to minimize impact on the sanitary system by the neighboring water main system.”
Existing manholes, which city staff referred to as access points after Councilmember Margaret Rog objected to the gender reference in the term, would be lined with a mortar to block the path of water from a break, with the intention of preventing infiltration of the sewer system.
The estimated cost of the work on Minnetonka Boulevard between Texas and Quebec avenues is less than $175,000, with City Manager Kim Keller planning to move forward on a contract without the council needing to formally vote for approval due to the limited cost.
A study to consider similar work elsewhere in the city would be more costly, though, according to city leaders.
Funding would come out of next year’s pavement management project, under the staff proposal. The project is focused on the Oak Hill, Lenox and Texa-Tonka neighborhoods and includes street rehabilitation, water main replacement, and the repair and replacement of sidewalks and sewers in certain areas. The project had also envisioned traffic management upgrades and as many as 2.5 miles of new sidewalk.
The staff proposal called for the replacement of existing infrastructure to move ahead but not the new sidewalks and traffic management elements, freeing up money for the study to assess sewer and water system vulnerabilities.
St. Louis Park is already facing potentially millions of dollars in spending to assist residents impacted by the water main breaks. As of the June 20 meeting, Keller reported that the city had received 44 claims from property owners.
Much of the damage resulted from water from the water main breaks entering the sanitary system through access points, according to Engineering Director Debra Heiser. The work planned for Minnetonka Boulevard would help eliminate gaps where water could enter the system.
Lining sewer pipes is much less expensive than lining water mains, which are under pressure, and can be achieved more quickly, according to Heiser. As a result, the city began to focus on mitigation to lessen the impact from any potential water main break.
“We’re going to get a pipe that’s going to look like new,” Heiser said of the sewer pipe lining. “It’ll last 50 or more years. So really, when you look at this investment, it is rehabbing sanitary sewer infrastructure.”
The city had already lined a sewer section on Minnetonka Boulevard after the first water main break, Heiser acknowledged. The new work will line the sewer pipes in the remaining sections under the stretch of roadway.
Of the plan, Keller said, “It’s that piece of do we replace the pipe, the water main? Or do we look at mitigation where if there was to be a break we’re able to mitigate that impact. And we can mitigate the impact in a much greater geography for less dollars.”
Mayor Jake Spano encouraged city staff to also focus on preventing water main breaks and to more quickly detect them when they do occur, though.
Councilmember Larry Kraft wondered whether the city could find other sources of funding to mitigate damage from water main breaks.
“I am all for being fiscally responsible,” Kraft said. “I would say being fiscally responsible is finding the money to do this – not necessarily finding it from this source.”
He suggested cutting work on streets rather than new sidewalks as an alternative. Rog indicated she disliked the staff proposal to use funds meant to improve walkability for the mitigation work but acknowledged that most council members agreed with the idea.
Councilmember Sue Budd said the Fern Hill Neighborhood has already faced construction disruptions lately. Budd said that delaying the installation of new sidewalks in the area next year would reduce disruptions to yards and residents. Spano pointed out the city would continue to repair the existing sidewalks the city already has in the project area under the staff proposal.
In advocating the city continue to study new sidewalks by naturally occurring affordable housing, specifically along Park Village Drive and Rhode Island Avenue, Budd pointed to the higher level of transit in the area.
Agreed Councilmember Tim Brausen, “I think that’s a high priority when we’re doing additional sidewalk segments. And if we have to look under the couch cushions for the additional funds, let’s do it.”
