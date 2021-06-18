An affordable housing development and day care on the site of the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church won the unanimous backing of the St. Louis Park Planning Commission.
The commission recommended that the St. Louis Park City Council vote in favor of initial approvals for the project during a meeting Monday, June 21. A second council vote is scheduled Tuesday, July 6.
CommonBond Communities has proposed a five-story building called Rise on 7 on the site, 8115 Hwy. 7. The development would include 120 dwelling units that would be considered affordable to people making between 30% and 80% of the area median income.
CommonBond provides supportive services for its buildings’ residents, such as educational and after-school programs, employment training, housing stability and social services support, according to a city staff report.
Correspondence about the project in the Planning Commission’s packet of information varied.
William Meleyco, a California resident whose family owns a nearby property, wrote last month, “I am very concerned about the effects that this new development will have on our property. None of which are to the better.”
Meleyco raised issues regarding shadows the visibility of his family’s commercial property due to landscaping plans and traffic. He also called the proposal ugly and said, “It is not in keeping with the neighborhood. It looks institutional and is yet another example of a Cookie Cutter Development from a Developer who has used this design in another location who is plopping it yet onto another site.”
He said the area is retail, not residential, and that the size should be reduced.
During the June 2 Planning Commission meeting, Associate Planner Jacquelyn Kramer said the development had been shifted to prevent too many shadows from forming on the nearby Yardbird building. She noted the 83 trees and 243 shrubs planned as part of the development fall short of the number required by city code. Alternative landscaping features will help the project meet the code. The applicant is considering relocating some of the trees to improve the visibility of the neighboring property.
William Bailey, the chief manager of Namakan Properties, also wrote to express concerns about traffic, which he said would likely back up at the frontage road and Texas Avenue.
Others supported the plan. Resident Kathy McKay wrote that she has worked with individuals from CommonBond for 25 years.
“I know them to be a conscientious, thorough organization,” McKay wrote. “Given our shortage of affordable housing in SLP, I support this project and hope the Council goes forward with CommonBond as the organizer.”
Several leaders of Vista Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park wrote a letter in support of Rise on 7. The church represents a merger of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and Wooddale Lutheran Church, using the former Wooddale location. The people of the merged church sought to sell the Prince of Peace property with a goal toward impacting the life of the community, the leaders wrote.
The revised plans appear to address the concern on shadowing, Planning Commission Chair Matt Eckholm said. He asked about the traffic concerns, leading Kramer to say that the project would not generate enough traffic to meet the city’s typical criteria for a full traffic study. A potential delay could develop for drivers traveling eastbound on the frontage road and turning left onto northbound Texas Avenue, but Kramer indicated drivers could take alternate routes.
Of the traffic impact on the frontage road and Texas Avenue, she said, “That’s not uncommon for projects such as this, and so it doesn’t trigger any additional interventions or changes to the street.”
Given the affordable nature of the plan, Commissioner Sam Tift inquired about whether CommonBond would commit to keeping child services affordable for residents of the building.
Asher Michels-Allen, housing development associate with CommonBond Communities, said about half the spots would be considered affordable, although the rate has yet to be determined.
Kramer said the developer has made it clear that the day care is a crucial component of the project that should have demand for its services.
“Speaking as someone that utilizes day care in St. Louis Park, I think we all know that this is a use that’s definitely needed in our community,” Kramer said.
Eckholm credited city staff for working with the developer and neighbors and for making changes to address concerns relating to neighboring retail properties.
Several commissioners said sidewalk connections are needed, although Kramer indicated that would be a separate consideration for the city.
Given Highway 7’s danger to pedestrians, Eckholm said, “I want to make sure that people can immediately see and understand where the connections are so that people don’t make their own connections. That’s always the danger when there’s not designated, clear infrastructure in place.”
Separately, the commission also recommended approval of a five-story mixed-use building at 3440 Beltline Blvd. Kenwood Gymnastics is vacating the current building amid a move to the former Roller Garden facility.
While 10% of the units would be considered affordable to people making half the area median income, one speaker argued that more units should be made affordable in the building. Commissioners responded that the city could only enforce the minimums required by the city’s inclusionary housing policy. Raising the bar for the policy would require council action, commissioners noted.
The City Council is also scheduled to vote on that plan June 21.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.