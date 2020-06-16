An affordable housing complex slated to be built on church property has won unanimous St. Louis Park Planning Commission backing despite controversy among residents.
A June 3 meeting about the Project for Pride in Living development at Union Congregational Church lasted nearly three hours, with some residents calling in to the virtual meeting repeatedly until Chair Jessica Kraft cut off the public hearing.
In contrast, the discussion by commissioners after the hearing took about 10 minutes as they found themselves in general agreement.
Many of the callers live near the site of the proposed Union Park Flats development, along West 37th Street between Alabama and Brunswick avenues. While many of them opposed the scale of the development, other callers said the community needs the affordable units.
A group of Elmwood Neighborhood residents have objected to the building height, density, parking levels, potential traffic volumes and architectural style of the building, according to a summary by St. Louis Park Associate Planner Jacquelyn Kramer.
The current proposal has been scaled down to three stories with 60 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. One level of underground parking and a small surface parking lot would serve the site.
The developer had previously proposed 81 units in a four-story building.
Chris Wilson, PPL’s senior director of real estate development, said that the development would provide opportunities for families of lesser means and allow them to live closer to jobs in St. Louis Park as well as provide more customers for nearby businesses and a higher city tax base on land that is currently tax-exempt.
Elmwood Neighborhood Association Co-Chair JW Starrett said the neighborhood association supports keeping all units in the proposed building affordable but said, “I have been surprised by the staff’s recommendation for approval considering that the project does not scale with this part of the neighborhood.”
He added, “There’s inadequate parking and architecturally, it just doesn’t feel appropriate.”
Resident John Gleason said he has been a longtime PPL volunteer but argued that the proposal would not align with the city’s comprehensive plan and goals. In particular, he argued that the site should have a lower density.
“Development is an ecosystem,” Gleason said. “This parcel is like a frog or a minnow, not a bear or a moose.”
Regarding the architectural design, resident Heather Simonett said the design “has an institutional presence.”
She argued that the design does not align with historic homes in the area.
“The project’s facade and design detailing should echo the existing residential houses, not overpower them,” Simonett said.
She added, “There are many perspectives in this neighborhood and high emotions. This is not about neighbors trying to stop this project or any city goals. This is a neighborhood that is saying we can do better.”
Mitchell Aldrich, who described himself as a homeowner “decidedly at ground zero” next to the development, said, “The bottom line for me is that there seems to be 15-20 units – a tiny percentage of the city’s plans – standing in the way of me and many others from attending hearings like this one and quickly saying, ‘Hey, I love it. Let’s go.’”
However, resident Denise Eng said, “We can absorb a little bit of inconvenience and help build a more just society. We can actually do this in our neighborhood.”
Barb Patterson, who is a member of the St. Louis Park Community Housing Team but did not speak on its behalf, said she is delighted about the proposed project. She asserted it would support the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan and said she has been impressed with PPL’s flexibility in revising the development design.
Another member of the housing team, Dan Albright, said, “I’m well aware of the acute lack of affordable housing and frustrated by the lack of progress that St. Louis Park and other communities have been able to make about this crisis. This is often due to intense neighborhood opposition to reasonable development. I believe that PPL has made reasonable and sufficient accommodations to address Elmwood Neighborhood concerns.”
He added, “The glaring racial inequities in the Twin Cities require bold initiatives and progress, including in areas of housing.”
Some supporters of the project referenced the conversion of the former Meadowbrook Manor apartments that displaced tenants when it became the more expensive Era on Excelsior.
“My son was one of the victims of the Meadowbrook conversion, and he’s struggled with finding affordable housing ever since,” resident Sue Budd said.
Wilson, representing PPL, responded to some objections after residents spoke.
“The closest house to it is 120 feet from our 33-foot-tall building, so it’s a huge distance away,” Wilson said. “No one’s going to be shadowed by it or overwhelmed by it or anything of that nature.”
Reducing the project by 20 units would mean perhaps 40 more people may lack affordable housing, he said. He calculated that the project would no longer be feasible, either.
Commissioner Jim Beneke said PPL’s previous revision brings the project into the range of what is appropriate for the site, although he said, “I think it’s kind of just right at the boundary.”
He wondered whether further public process with the neighborhood might help or endanger the project.
The compromise on the table already eliminates previously proposed affordable housing for people who need it, though, said Commissioner Matt Eckholm.
“The applicant and the property owner have gone above and beyond trying to find some kind of compromise in the middle,” Eckholm said.
The economies of scale would not work below 40 units, Commissioner Lynette Dumalag added.
Kraft pointed out that, in addition to the single-family homes opponents mentioned, the site is bordered by tall townhouses, offices, the church and an industrial site.
“To me, it seems in scale,” Kraft said. “It seems like PPL has worked really hard with this very engaged neighborhood.”
