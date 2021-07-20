St. Louis Park pilot program would seek to facilitate homeownership for people of color

Given wide disparities in homeownership rates in St. Louis Park, the city is poised to begin a pilot program geared toward helping people of color buy houses.
The federal Fair Housing Act prevents St. Louis Park from offering “a race-based homeownership program,” according to a city staff report.
“To comply with fair housing yet focus the assistance towards Black, Indigenous and people of color to the extent possible, the proposed program is targeted to first-generation homeownership, which will require that the homeowner and their parents to have not previously owned a home,” the report says. “Homeownership is one of the primary ways for households to generate wealth. This homeownership program is a wealth building program for lower-income households that have been kept out of homeownership.”
Minnesota has the third-highest rate of homeownership in the country but the fourth-highest disparity between white households and households of color or of Hispanic ethnicity, according to the report. Seventy-seven percent of white households in the state own homes while only 44% of households of color – lower than the 48% national rate for people of color. The rate for Black households in the state is 25%.
In St. Louis Park, 2019 data showed that the overall ownership rate is 56%, with 63% of white, non-Hispanic households owning. For people of color and Hispanic individuals, that rate drops to 21%, with only 8% of African American residents of St. Louis Park owning, according to Olson. She noted that the data is less precise when considering people in more specific demographic areas but said the data shows that only 1.1% of homeowners in St. Louis Park are Black.
“There’s a problem, so really now we’re trying to look for solutions,” said Michele Schnitker, the city’s community development director and housing supervisor.
St. Louis Park plans to provide $300,000 for a pilot program that would offer a deferred loan with no interest. The loan would be forgiven 5% each year for a 20-year period.
“As a non-interest-bearing loan, the financial assistance will adhere to financing principles of many faiths including Christianity, Judaism, and Islam which have specific conventions around the use of interest,” the report notes.
The amount of assistance would vary based on the price of the home and the household’s income, with the maximum home price allowed coming in at $352,300. A chart indicates that the maximum assistance level for a household would be $75,000 for a family at half the area median income.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed noted that the maximum home price could limit large families.
“Me and Zillow are best friends now,” she said before adding that $352,000 would not cover the price of a house larger than three bedrooms in the city.
The limit would be based on the restrictions for Minnesota Housing’s first-time homebuyer program, said Assistant Housing Supervisor Marney Olson.
“If we don’t also increase what our maximum subsidy amount is, you’re going to have that bigger gap, and then the home’s not going to be affordable,” Olson said.
Because it is a pilot program, Schnitker said those limits potentially could be changed in a full program in the future. Schnitker also noted the city could create an exception in the house value limit for large families.
Mohamed later said, “Please come back with something, anything, that will include our bigger families.”
She credited city staff with providing a no-interest loan concept, helping to accommodate religious beliefs.
“For this program to address that is amazing, and it’s insane,” she said enthusiastically.
Mohamed also floated the idea of requiring a home energy audit. Schnitker said the city does not plan to require such an audit for purchased homes at this time, but other council members also voiced support for the idea.
Of the proposed terms, Councilmember Rachel Harris said, “It is a generous initiative. It feels like an olive branch, a step in the right direction toward reconciling with our land (and) history.”
Harris noted that a Black co-worker of hers indicated the initiative could be positive but said lending institutions would have to come on board. Schnitker said the city had been working with a lender who is addressing the homeownership gap and would provide a list of lenders interested in helping.
With the limited amount of money in the pilot program, Schnitker projected that four-to-six home buyers could benefit initially. Interested participants can call Olson at 952-924-2196. Participants would need to meet financial requirements, with a current limit of nearly $80,000 in income for a family of four, and take classes on homeownership and financial wellness.
Councilmember Tim Brausen suggested that the city could forgive half of the loan over 20 years instead but still gain back some of the loan when a house is sold to help continue funding the program.
“I’m pretty sure it’ll get oversubscribed very quickly because free money is free money and people tend to find those available resources,” Brausen said. “I’d rather cut the subsidy a little bit so that we can help more families.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog objected to the phrase “free money,” though.
“With all due respect, many of us received free labor for generations from Black people in this country, and so reparations are in order,” Rog said. “For our municipality to be a leader in that to me is really important, and I don’t see it at all as free money. I see it as money that is owed.”
Alluding to covenants that restricted ownership in the past, Mayor Jake Spano added, “Homeownership is the single greatest intergenerational wealth creator this country has ever seen, and Black and brown folks have been systematically excluded from that, especially in St. Louis Park.”
He indicated he hoped the city would put more funds toward the pilot program in the future.
The city also has a down payment assistance program with no interest that provides up to $15,000 per home. Last year, 10 households used that program. More information is available at stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/housing/home-ownership.
