An unusually high number of fireworks set off in neighborhood gatherings this summer had many St. Louis Park residents firing off emails.
“Unfortunately, with the lack of organized fireworks and the fact that fireworks are legal to a certain extent, people set off an awful lot of them and it was quite disruptive for a number of our neighbors,” Councilmember Tim Brausen said during a July 6 virtual council meeting.
Brausen noted that the state already bans certain types of fireworks, and the city has a noise ordinance. According to the city code posted on the city’s website, the noise ordinance bans noisy parties or gatherings after 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and after midnight Friday and Saturday. It declares the use or display of fireworks as nuisances affecting the peace and safety except as allowed by ordinance or state or federal law.
According to the State Fire Marshal, “Anything that flies or explodes is illegal in Minnesota. Explosive and aerial fireworks are prohibited for public sale, possession and use.”
Examples of illegal fireworks include firecrackers, bottle rockets, missiles, Roman candles, mortars and shells. Legal fireworks include sparklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks and novelty items like snakes and party poppers.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t have voluntary compliance – that people don’t understand there are these rules and regulations for the protection of everybody, not just their individual right to shoot off fireworks whenever they feel like,” Brausen said.
Some constituents have asked the city leaders to consider prohibiting fireworks entirely.
“Having the police come over and heavy-handedly enforce a prohibition is not necessarily the position we want to put our police officers in right now or our neighbors necessarily,” Brausen said. “I understand if you feel there’s a legitimate problem with it you should contact the police, if you think they’re violating our known ordinances or state statute. I just ask all of our citizens to cooperate with us as best they can and leave everybody at peace.”
Some correspondence has focused on fireworks on days other than the Fourth of July, while other email has focused on fireworks in overnight hours and sensitivities to smoke and sound, Mayor Jake Spano said.
As survivors of war, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said her parents are “not the biggest fans of fireworks.” However, Mohamed said, “I think it’s an overreach for the city to kind of, like, police that. I think the best we can do is urge that our residents be sensitive to each other and to each other’s needs.”
Councilmember Anne Mavity took a stronger stance, pointing out that Minnesota prohibits the skyrockets and other types of fireworks that have bothered residents if the user does not have a commercial license.
“I think this is about enforcement, and I do think it’s also about education,” Mavity said.
The city needs to work with surrounding communities like Edina and Minneapolis on the issue, she added.
“This is not a St. Louis Park problem,” Mavity said. “This is a larger community problem that we’re having.”
She reiterated, “This is a state law, and we should be enforcing it to the extent that we can. So this idea that we go light on enforcement on July 4 I think is just wrong. It’s a state law for a reason.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris said the fireworks affected her asthma conditions.
“The air quality was terrible for me to spend time outside,” Harris said. “I’m not alone in this. There are other people who have sensitivities to air quality.”
Nevertheless, she said, “I’m reticent for the city to become the enforcer by police. We do need to have a shift in what’s been practiced this year. It was very difficult for dozens of people I know.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft responded, “I do think we should be enforcing ordinances that are on the books or changing them.”
While he suggested that the council discuss the topic further at a study session, Mavity said, “I just want to be clear, I do not support this being on a study session agenda. This is a state law.”
After Mavity’s signal cut out during the virtual meeting, the council moved on to other topics without taking any action.
To learn more about state law on fireworks, visit dps.mn.gov/divisions/sfm/programs-services/Pages/Fireworks-Information.aspx.
