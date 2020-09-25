The Schoolhouse Rec program is providing fee-based assistance to children in grades two through five with half-day distance learning.
The program is available weekdays at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive. The program, offered by the St. Louis Park Parks and Recreation Department, will follow the St. Louis Park Public Schools proposed model for grades two through five.
Staff are not certified teachers but will help keep participants focused on curriculum, independent schoolwork and classroom meeting times. Each participant will need to bring a face covering to wear, a water bottle, a laptop or tablet with a camera, headphones, login information and schoolwork each day. A morning snack will be provided. Sessions will end with outdoor activities, so participants should dress for the weather. With no session scheduled Oct. 2., the fee for the class 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 is $80. Program information and fees for Oct. 5 through Dec. 22 are still being determined.
To register, visit stlouispark.maxgalaxy.net.
