Listeners of St. Louis Park resident Ben Noble’s upcoming album “Where the Light Comes In” who are familiar with the Wisconsin-based band Bon Iver might notice similarities.
Noble shares a love of the indie-folk genre as well as the album development style of Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon. Like Vernon, who recorded much of his inaugural album alone in a cabin in Wisconsin, Noble spent time by himself at a friend’s cabin while writing and recording most of his two records.
“I found it’s so inspiring and so rejuvenating to go to a cabin by yourself where you’re alone with your thoughts and ideas,” Noble said of his lakeside retreat. “There’s just something about being in a place like that that really helps promote creativity.”
Nature works its way into many of the songs on his new album, which contains track titles like “Wolf Eyes,” Bluebird” and “Weeping Willow.”
“I do find nature very inspiring, and there’s just a lot of imagery we can pull from nature,” he said.
The cover art, by Los Angeles-based artist Sarah Nelson, features mountains, water and trees and is reminiscent of a trip Noble and his wife, St. Louis Park Public School racial equity coach Bekah Noble, took to Iceland.
“I was so super inspired by the overall eerie landscape – just geographically, it’s so different from any other place I’ve ever been and just so beautiful,” Noble said.
The album follows his debut record, “Whisky Priest,” which his website describes as “a delicate, dreamy acoustic folk album.” His site describes his new album as “a major expansion of the sonic palette, introducing drums, synthesizers, electric guitars, and much more to Noble’s signature ethereal vocal melodies and textures.”
He will formally release “Where the Light Comes In” Friday, March 6, after a show Friday, Feb. 21, at the Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. in Minneapolis.
The album will be available online on sites such as Amazon and iTunes, streaming on services like Apple Music and Spotify and in person at Cheapo Records.
The title of the new album is based on a quote by the poet Rumi that says, “The wound is the place where the light enters you.”
Noble said, “The whole element is kind of centered around the idea of vulnerability and looking into our past wounds and seeing what we can learn from them, seeing how we can heal so that going forward what we give to other people is healthy and life-giving.”
The theme for the album emerged as Noble considered his own life with the help of a counselor and read poetry based on the theme.
“Looking on a bigger scale, there’s so many examples in the world of people inheriting troubles from previous generations,” Noble said.
As an example, he pointed to the ways in which World War I contributed to World War II.
“You kind of see it through history with people dealing with issues,” Noble said. “It’s almost like one big cycle.”
A statement he makes on his album cover expands on that thought.
“The more I walk through life, the more I realize that we are at the full mercy of innumerable forces out of our control,” Noble wrote. “We are born where we are born, when we are born. We have no choice. Trauma is handed from one generation to the next, perpetuating a seemingly endless cycle of hurt.”
He added, “To break this cycle, one must break oneself, ingesting the poison in order to keep it from destroying the next generation. The greatest gift we can give our world is to face our wounds and let light shine in on the darkest pieces of our story.”
Many of the songs are deeply personal, with “Lionheart” focused on the birth of his son, “Beneath Your Wings” dealing with a miscarriage the couple endured and “Night Wakes” focusing on anxiety.
The nature of the album’s lyrics contributes to its musical tone.
“Overall, I’d say it’s a pretty dynamic journey,” Noble said. “There are some really energetic highs and some really melancholic lows.”
Along with Bon Iver, he lists the British band Radiohead and singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens as major influences.
Noble’s new album contains electronic influences as well as ambient elements, and he described it as having a cathartic sound. He provides vocals and programmed the drum beats for the album and also plays the guitar, bass, piano synthesizer and saxophone for it. He used computer software to contribute to the sound.
On some songs, other Minnesota musicians later added vocals, bass, guitar, drums and other musical aspects to the recordings he made at the cabin in Wisconsin. He credited a Kickstarter campaign for helping him create the album.
As a dad and musician who left his job to focus on his kids and his music, Noble plays at such venues as the Turf Club, Aster Cafe and the 7th Street Entry. He also plays with the band Bora York, which will play the Basilica Block Party this summer.
After several years of focusing on his music, Noble said, “It’s just now that I’m finally feeling like I’m seeing the result and the rewards from that. It’s been a pretty fun journey.”
To learn more about Noble, visit bennoblemusic.com. For tickets to his upcoming album release show, visit theparkwaytheater.com. Doors are at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 with music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door for the all-ages show and include a copy of the new album. The band Maple & Beech will open.
