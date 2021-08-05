St. Louis Park leaders are not eager to see a gas station return to the site of a former Holiday location at Minnetonka Boulevard and Highway 100.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bought the land, which includes more than an acre on the northwest corner of the interchange, for a major highway project that has since been implemented. While MnDOT still owns the vacant property, state rules require the department to offer it initially to the former owner if the state sells it, according to Councilmember Margaret Rog.
She urged the council to change the comprehensive plan for the site from commercial to medium-density residential with zoning that would allow up to 30 units per acre for multifamily residential use.
The site no longer has access to Minnetonka Boulevard, which would require drivers to use the residential Vernon Avenue to enter or leave the site, Rog pointed out. A residential use would fit with the surrounding area to the north and would complement city plans to redevelop an area along Minnetonka Boulevard to the west.
Rog added in a proposal, “We need more housing density in the city and this parcel provides that opportunity.”
The previous owner has expressed an interest in the site, and MnDOT is working on an offer, according to a city staff report.
“The previous owner had strong interest in rebuilding a gas station on the property,” the report says.
As far as access, the report states, “Hennepin County staff indicated the county would not support any driveway accesses onto Minnetonka Boulevard, and city staff concurs that this would diminish the bicycle and pedestrian improvements to the corridor and the traffic safety and congestion mitigation improvements that have been made to the corridor in this area.”
However, the report also says the property is “well-situated for commercial use” given its proximity to Highway 100.
Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther told council members July 26, “It’s attractive to auto-oriented commercial, which may not be the ideal that the City Council and the neighborhood is looking for.”
The previous owner is disappointed in the current inability to operate a gas station on the site and is excited about the possibility to reopen on the site or nearby, Walther said.
“It’s not certain, obviously, but I think that’s the likely outcome,” he added.
However, the council could begin a formal process to change the zoning.
Although Mayor Jake Spano asked whether doing so would lead to a legal risk given the current discussions over the sale of the property, Walther described the risk as low. City Manager Tom Harmening, who retired following the meeting, said, “We can always be sued, but the council as a legislative body, in this case, has a lot of discretion on land-use decisions like rezoning and guide plan changes.”
Changing the zoning to residential would promote a walkable, bikeable community, Councilmember Rachel Harris said in supporting Rog’s suggestion.
“I’m very much in favor of adding more residents, whether it’s apartments or condos at this location, predominantly to focus on neighborhood vitalization,” Harris said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed agreed.
“As a city, we’re very much built-out, so any piece of land or any place that we can rezone and make it more resident-friendly and where we can put more housing into the city will be amazing,” she said.
A residential use could require more environmental cleanup than a commercial use would, Walther noted. The top 2 feet of soil on the property are not contaminated, but the soil below likely would need to be addressed for a new development, according to the city staff report. Councilmember Larry Kraft wondered if the zoning change could lead to a request for significant city financial assistance for increased environmental mitigation for a residential use. Walther responded that city staff has experience with such remediation efforts.
Kraft said, “There are some places in the city where we are not going to develop because it is so contaminated, and those can be good places for things like solar farms.”
However, he indicated the response to his questions indicated to him that the property could be redeveloped.
Walther also warned council members that they may not be able to find a developer willing to make a proposal for the density level that Rog had suggested.
“It’s hard to find a developer willing to do 30 units per acre,” Walther said. “Even the smaller-scale developments that we’re seeing are closer to 50 units per acre.”
Rog responded, “It feels like this is this is an opportunity potentially to do something really creative and innovative on this site.”
Walther acknowledged that projects in the medium-density level tend to have more neighborhood support than higher-density buildings with five or six floors. Some do exist in the city, such as Wooddale Flats on the site of the former Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the reuse of the former Brookside Elementary School.
At the end of the discussion, Spano declared he heard a consensus on the council for moving forward with the process to change the designation for the site to medium-density residential. With that process, the decision would move to the St. Louis Park Planning Commission for a public hearing and a recommendation in the future.
