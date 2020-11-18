A statewide eviction moratorium is in place, but St. Louis Park city officials are seeking to ensure residents have advance notice before they can be evicted in the future.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-0, with one abstention, to move forward with an ordinance requiring landlords to provide written notice seven days prior to initiating an eviction action for financial reasons, like unpaid rent.
The council took the vote Nov. 2, with a final vote anticipated Nov. 16, after this edition went to press.
The ordinance, which would go into effect at the beginning of 2021, had been reduced from a prior proposal for a 14-day notice period that tenant advocates favored but rental owners and managers opposed during a public outreach process.
During the council’s virtual meeting, tenant rights advocates called in to seek a longer notice period.
Barb Patterson, a member of the St. Louis Park Community Housing Team, said, “I do not believe the seven-day notice is enough time for tenants to access emergency financial assistance through either the county or STEP.”
Nationally, the median asking rent has more than doubled in the last two decades, said Patterson, citing an October New York Times Magazine article that focused on renter rights in Minneapolis.
Minnesota does not have a requirement to provide notice before landlords file for eviction, and most households in Minnesota who are evicted are led by women and include children, Patterson said. Most evictions in the state also disproportionately affect people of color, she added. An eviction is on a family’s record permanently, and most landlords will not accept a tenant with an eviction in recent years, she continued.
“I hope with all of this background that you will reconsider and expand that,” Patterson said.
Eric Hauge, executive director of HOME Line, thanked the City Council for taking steps to increase tenant rights.
“Our state has failed to protect tenants from housing instability, and St. Louis Park has really taken steps to support their neighbors who rent their homes,” Hauge said.
However, he also encouraged the council to require 14-day notice instead.
“Seven days is just really simply an inadequate amount of time for tenants to access emergency financial assistance and other supports,” Hauge said.
The state’s emergency rental assistance program can take two months for approval, he said.
Hauge also suggested that the council require notice in a form other than email to meet the notice requirement since some tenants do not regularly check their email. He suggested that the ordinance should require mailed or personally delivered notice while also allowing landlords to additionally send an email.
Councilmember Tim Brausen supported the latter suggestion but pushed back on a longer notification period. He called the seven-day period a compromise since a longer notice period could cause landlords to lose more rental income.
“The reason I’m not interested in changing the seven-day requirement is we’ve been looking at this for almost two years now,” Brausen said. “We’re going to be one of the few cities that adopts a notice-of-eviction requirement.”
St. Louis Park had delayed action on the ordinance this year while awaiting the fate of a similar statewide bill in the Legislature. After it failed to pass, the city returned to a local ordinance. Brausen said the notice period can be considered when a bill is introduced in the Legislature next year.
As an attorney who handles evictions, Brausen argued, “The state’s very good about requiring us to provide summonses that include a list of resources.”
He pointed out that Hauge had reported at a recent seminar that an estimated 4,000 evictions are set to be filed once the statewide moratorium is lifted, mainly for nonpayment of rent.
“Those people should already be trying to access resources,” said Brausen.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said, “I would love to give renters more leeway – I would love to protect renters all the time. I think it’s pretty clear that there are pretty serious unintended consequences that might and would likely occur if we were to go with the 14-day (notice) at this point.”
The compromise of a seven-day notice would still make St. Louis Park a leader in the state in “trying this out,” Rog added.
Much of the council discussion focused on whether email would suffice for notice. The eventual motion allows notice to be made by email if both the owner and landlord consent at some point to the method.
The Minnesota Multi Housing Association objected that the Jan. 1 implementation date is too early. Earlier this year, the association argued that the notice period would create more adversarial landlord-tenant relations. Many landlords include grace periods or “soft notices encouraging tenants to pay rent,” the association said. Because a notice period could increase the delay in re-renting a unit, the association asserted a landlord likely would send a hard notice immediately after nonpayment.
“Once a notice is sent, the landlord has no choice but to file the eviction action of noncompliance continues,” the association said. “Failure to file would send a message that notice is meaningless. This will certainly heighten tensions, harden relationships, and lead to more evictions while increasing financial strain on the property.”
The association argued that the proposal “rewards bad actors” who do not pay rent repeatedly and engage in destructive behavior and “sets a trap for landlords when one tenant is harassing or discriminating against another” if an eviction is necessary to end harassment. The association also argued that a statewide notice requirement would make Minnesota an outlier.
Brausen acknowledged that many landlords do already provide notice.
“This just formalizes that requirement,” he said. “It still allows them to do necessary evictions for nonpayment of rent and other things within the one-month period that they kind of need to continue to be efficient and collect revenues on their properties.”
Newly appointed Councilmember Lynette Dumalag abstained from the vote. Mayor Jake Spano was absent.
