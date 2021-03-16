With hundreds of St. Louis Park School District staff members receiving their initial COVID-19 vaccinations, district officials are planning to bring middle school and high school students back to in-person classes four days a week.
About 300 staff members and an additional 300 community members received the Moderna vaccine at a pop-up event Hennepin County conducted March 5 at St. Louis Park High School, according to Superintendent Astein Osei. The district is working with the county to set a date for the second doses of the vaccination.
Given guidance Gov. Tim Walz issued last month, the district brought back middle and high school students for hybrid learning from distance learning Feb. 22.
The district’s latest safe learning plan revision, which the School Board approved March 8, calls for the middle and high school students to move from the hybrid model to in-person learning beginning Monday, April 12. They will attend classes each weekday except Wednesdays, which will be reserved for student support and feedback. They currently are attending classes in school two days per week.
Families who opted to remain in distance learning when the district moved to the hybrid system will continue to take classes remotely. Students in the hybrid system who want to move to distance learning may do so by contacting their schools.
District administrators had considered bringing students back sooner than the April 12 target date, but the district decided to build in more time after spring break March 29-31. The delay in moving to in-person learning provides a longer period for students who travel to quarantine after spring break. Osei said the district would request that they do so after travel, although he said the district would not require it.
“There will be no policing of this because we don’t have the capacity as an organization to do that,” Osei said.
He later noted, “As we’ve increased opportunities for in-person learning, we’ve seen large groups of students at sites needing to quarantine.”
The state has issued new guidance for district leaders to consider beyond the rate of COVID-19 cases in the county. For example, the new guidance says districts should engage with a regional support team when 5% of students and staff in a single week have positive cases. Osei indicated that district leaders want to ensure they do not jeopardize the revised plan by surpassing that level.
The state still wants districts to try to maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals when feasible as students attend classes in person more often but has an expectation of 3 feet instead if necessary.
“As we look at this recommendation and increasing the number of students in school each day, it will become harder and harder for us to maintain the 6 feet of social distancing,” Osei acknowledged.
However, roughly a third of secondary students have opted to use distance learning for the remainder of the school year. As a result, schools still will not be completely full amid the switch to in-person learning.
Boardmember Ken Morrison said he is excited for students to return to school but has heard a concern that teachers mainly provide instruction to students in the classroom while students watching on Zoom may not understand the entire lesson.
Osei responded, “I think the concern that you’re bringing is very real, and this has been a concern of ours from the very beginning.”
At the elementary level, the district’s Distance Learning Academy that is more focused specifically on students learning remotely has helped resolve challenges, Osei said. But at the secondary level, in which the same teachers instruct both groups simultaneously, “We are asking our teachers to do something that’s extremely challenging.”
He added, “That puts a tremendous amount of stress on them.”
Osei relayed a conversation he had with a sixth-grade student in a virtual listening session in which the student said he felt a lack of engagement for distance learning students, like some teachers failing to answer questions in the chat feature.
“My response is that, yes, we fully acknowledge this and that we’re really working hard,” said Osei, who added that middle and high school leaders continue to modify schedules to try to meet student needs.
Pointing to the example from the sixth-grader, Osei said, “I believe Wednesdays may be an opportunity to repair some of those things when they occur.”
Osei has testified at the Minnesota Legislature about his desire to maintain distance learning as an option in the future, but he said the district has to consider setting up a Distance Learning Academy structure geared specifically toward remote learning at the secondary level as well as at the elementary level.
Given the number of electives at the two secondary schools, though, Osei added, “The more we move to that, the more expensive it is.”
While the district wants to offer highly rigorous courses, replicating them virtually while also offering them in-person is difficult. Osei suggested that the district could partner with Intermediate District 287 – a consortium of metro-area districts – to provide electives virtually.
In the meantime, the board voted unanimously to approve the revised safe learning plan.
Of the latest change, Board Chair Mary Tomback said to staff members, “I know this is another big ask in a year full of lots of big asks. So thank you for your continued flexibility, your continued adaptiveness, your continued graciousness and willingness to do so much for the sake of your students.”
The district plans to provide a “Secondary Return to In-Person Learning Guide” about schedules along with health and safety practices Friday, March 26. The district has been posting such information on its website, slpschools.org.
