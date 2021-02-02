St. Louis Park students in middle school and high school will return to school buildings part of the time in late February and early March, under a district plan.
Superintendent Astein Osei had announced in a district newsletter, “I will be recommending that students in grades 6-12 return in a hybrid model on Monday, February 22.” However, during the Jan. 25 board meeting, Osei recommended that grades 10 and 11 wait until Monday, March 8, to begin using the hybrid model, in which groups of students take turns rotating between classes in school buildings and remote instruction.
The Minnesota departments of health and education set an expectation of a rolling start to classes in schools, he noted. Staff and students provided feedback that freshmen and seniors should be prioritized to return earlier than the middle grades at the high school to help freshmen adjust to high school and help seniors prepare for graduation.
Students in kindergarten through second grade began in-person learning full-time in schools Jan. 21, with grades three through five returning to in-person learning Feb. 1.
Osei said the decision to bring back older students for hybrid classes is conditional on COVID-19 case rates in the county and the district’s ability to meet all aspects of the plan.
Previously, the district sent all students into distance learning amid increasing COVID-19 case rates in November. More recently, cases have declined from their peak. In mid-December, Gov. Tim Walz signed a new executive order allowing all districts to let elementary students enter in-person learning regardless of county case rates beginning Jan. 18.
“All of our staff across the system have worked extremely hard this year to educate students in very challenging situations,” Osei told the St. Louis Park School Board of the shifting education delivery methods.
Some staff members have objected to wearing both masks and face shields, Osei indicated.
“It is strongly recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education for adults in school settings to wear masks and shields,” Osei said. “At this point, we are continuing to require that because we recognize the fear that many of our staff have expressed about being in person with students, and we don’t want to take away any potential mitigation strategy that may serve as a tool to help them.”
He anticipated keeping the requirement in place unless the state changes its guidance. In elementary schools, students have access to amplification systems designed to help students hear teachers. Additionally, the district can make accommodations for staff members with health concerns.
During a later discussion about the district’s face covering policy, Osei added, “It’s not a punishment. It is really about trying to keep them safe.”
Rather than disciplining staff for not wearing shields, Osei said he envisioned coaching to help staff understand their importance.
The district began a COVID saliva testing program for staff serving early childhood education and students in kindergarten through second grade Jan. 28. Despite the potentially shorter distances between students learning in-person daily, educators are instructed to keep 6 feet from students or use dividers whenever possible.
The hybrid model for older students will allow the district to maintain 6 feet of space between students at the middle and high schools, Osei pointed out.
The district has begun receiving vaccines for staff, although the initial roll-out provided 11 doses for the district. Staff who are 65 years or older and who work with elementary students are the district’s top priority for vaccinations. Osei also received notification that district staff could access an additional 228 doses during a large-scale vaccination event for educators at the Xcel Energy Center in late January and early February. The district offered the slots to 140 staff members who have disclosed pre-existing health conditions and additional staff members who are 60 years of age or older. For remaining slots, the district considered child care workers.
Board Chair Mary Tomback inquired whether the district would prioritize people of color for vaccinations “knowing that their health outcomes have been predictably worse.” Osei said that has not been a prioritization factor for the district but that it could be considered in the future. Director of Human Resources Richard Kreyer said many of the staff members with preexisting conditions and who are over 65 are staff members of color.
The district is allowing staff members who wish to take a leave of absence during the transition to more in-school learning to do so. Some high school staff members, in particular, have said they want to receive both doses of the vaccine before teaching students in person.
Conversely, Osei said, “Our students are very clearly articulating to us, particularly at the secondary level, that they need access to some form of in-person experience for a whole host of reasons – social, emotional and academic. It’s coming through very clearly.”
The board unanimously approved Osei’s recommendation, with the understanding that the situation for secondary students could change if COVID rates increase.
Tomback said, “I will not hesitate to support the pumping of the brakes and being in continued conversations with Superintendent Osei to make sure that we can move forward here with safety and fidelity to the mitigation strategies and the value and safety of our community.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.