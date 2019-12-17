St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano is taking on a larger, national leadership role.
Members of the National League of Cities elected Spano to the organization’s board of directors at its 2019 City Summit in San Antonio.
Spano’s term for the league will be two years. St. Louis Park voters last month also gave him a new, four-year term as mayor.
Earlier in 2019, Spano was appointed to serve as the co-vice chair of the National League of Cities 2019 Race, Equity and Leadership Council and as a co-chair of the transit subcommittee of the league’s transportation and infrastructure services federal advocacy committee.
At the time, Spano said he would “have the chance to learn firsthand about the experiences of other cities and bring that knowledge home to improve our city’s position as a leader in both race equity and transit.”
In his new role on the board, Spano will focus on the league’s strategic direction and help guide its federal advocacy, governance and membership activities, according to a statement from Jacque Smith, spokesperson for St. Louis Park.
“I’m honored to have been selected from an amazing group of local leaders around this country to serve on the NLC board of directors,” Spano said in the statement. “My goal in serving in this new capacity is to elevate the strategic priority of race equity to NLC member cities, just as St. Louis Park has.
“Secondly, as a board member I’ll have the opportunity to bring the knowledge, skills and resources of thousands of other cities to bear for us here in our town.”
As mayor, Spano has helped lead council initiatives to add staff positions relating to race equity and climate change efforts. The proposed budget for 2020 includes increased spending in both areas.
A 15-member nominating committee selected him and other board members, and members confirmed him last month.
Sen. Ron Latz said in a statement about Spano’s selection, “The NLC is very fortunate to have Mayor Jake Spano aboard as a leader, guiding cities across the country. The St. Louis Park community is proud of his service as mayor and I am positive he will be a great representative of the community while serving on the board.
“Earning this position is a testament to the hard work and effort that Mayor Spano has put forward over the years as a community leader. I have no doubt that his contributions to the board will greatly help other communities, akin to the contributions to the city of St. Louis Park. I look forward to seeing the results of his work as our cities move into the next decade and beyond.”
More than 4,000 mayors, council members and other delegates from 50 states and the District of Columbia attended the summit, including representatives of the St. Louis Park City Council. Earlier in November, the council approved out-of-state travel for the summit for Spano along with Councilmembers Anne Mavity, Tim Brausen, Margaret Rog and Steve Hallfin.
To learn more about the National League of Cities, visit nlc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.