A St. Louis Park man is facing gun and drug charges after allegedly driving at speeds as high as 124 mph on Highway 100.
Demontrey Lashawn Thompson, 19, has been charged with carrying or possessing a pistol without a permit, possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
He was released from custody Dec. 14 as no bail is required for the charges, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A court document provides this account:
At about 1 a.m. Dec. 14, a St. Louis Park officer driving southbound on Highway 100 near Cedar Lake Road observed a Honda Civic traveling “at a visually high rate of speed.” The officer said the vehicle changed all three lanes of traffic without signaling. Radar measured the speed at 90 mph in a 60-mph zone, according to the document.
“The vehicle caused vehicles to slam on their brakes in order to avoid a collision,” the criminal complaint states.
After the vehicle cleared traffic, the officer recorded readings of 112 mph and 124 mph, according to the document. The officer activated emergency lights as the vehicle stopped at a red light at the Minnetonka Boulevard exit.
The officer noticed the butt of a rifle in the backseat and alerted another officer who had arrived on the scene, the court document says. Thompson allegedly said the gun belonged to him and that he had a permit. After additional officers arrived, they removed the three occupants of the vehicle.
Thompson produced a permit to purchase but did not have a permit to carry since he is not yet 21 years old, the court document says. He reportedly told police he had been carrying the .22 AR-style rifle for protection and admitted another firearm had been transported in the vehicle’s trunk. Other occupants of the vehicle “confirmed the rifles belonged to Defendant.” Ammunition was located in a center console. Officers later located nearly 25 grams of marijuana in the defendant’s underwear, the document alleges.
