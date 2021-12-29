A St. Louis Park man has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly holding up a gas station employee at gunpoint.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Corvonne Devay Walker, 22, with the felony charge Dec. 20. A judge set bail at $100,000, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster indicated Walker remained in custody as of press time.
A police incident report lists the location of the robbery as the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Walker:
St. Louis Park police responded to a robbery at a Speedway gas station on Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park at about 10 p.m. Dec. 17.
An employee reported that a man wearing a camouflage jacket and a black mask had pointed a handgun at the employee, took cash from the register and left on foot.
The employee told officers that the man had walked around the store for a few minutes, at which point the employee told the man he had to leave because the store had been about to close.
The man shortly thereafter pointed a large handgun at the employee and told him not to move. The man told the employee to open the register, grabbed about $90 from the register and told the employee to open a safe. When the employee said he could not do so, the man said, “I’ll let you go” and left westbound on foot.
Officers found a man they said matched the description, with a small corner of a camouflage jacket visible underneath other clothing, west of the gas station. Officers detained the man, who they identified as Walker. During a search of Walker, police allegedly found a BB gun that resembled a Glock pistol and $92 in cash. Walker allegedly admitted that he committed the robbery in a statement to police.
