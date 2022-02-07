A St. Louis Park man is facing two felony charges after allegedly firing a shotgun that led to shrapnel lodging into a friend’s forehead.
Ryan Luther Bodin, 46, has been charged with intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.
Bodin was released from custody Jan. 31 after posting a $20,000 bond, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail roster.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Bodin:
St. Louis Park police officers met with a male at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28 about a shooting that occurred earlier that night. He said he had been at his friend’s house that night when his friend, who he identified as Bodin, fired a shogun, leading a fragment of the shell to strike the man’s head. Other people, including the man’s girlfriend, had been present at the time of the incident as well.
The man said they had been at Bodin’s house, which court records show is on the 2600 block of Xylon Avenue South in St. Louis Park. Bodin allegedly had been drinking that night and brought out a loaded shotgun to show off, cocking the weapon in front of the house guests.
The man who spoke with police said he had told Bodin to put the gun away but alleged that Bodin instead pointed the shotgun down the stairs and fired the gun. The man said he immediately felt a piece of the shell struck him in the head above his eye. At North Memorial Hospital, doctors found a 3-millimeter piece of metal in his forehead.
The man alleged that Bodin fired the gun intentionally and had been seeking to scare people. He added that Bodin had a cabinet full of firearms in his basement.
Police subsequently placed Bodin under arrest at his residence. They located a shotgun, which reportedly still contained a spent casing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.