A St. Louis Park man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pulling a gun on an entrance ramp to Highway 169.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Joshua Matthew Goldman, 49, with threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk. He posted bail set at $40,000 and was released from custody May 20, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Goldman:
St. Louis Park Police responded to a report of a gun being pointed on Highway 169 at 4:38 p.m. May 19. A woman told police she had been waiting on the metered ramp to Highway 169 from 36th Street. In pulling into the left of two lanes to wait to enter the highway, she pulled alongside a black BMW driven by a man police alleged was Goldman.
Goldman allegedly yelled at the woman for crossing over a line. Moments later, Goldman allegedly pulled out a black handgun and raised it near his head, pointing upward, the court document states. He allegedly loaded a magazine into the gun, made eye contact with the woman, cocked the gun and stared at her aggressively.
The woman said she was terrified and thought she would die, the court document says. She called 911 as the BMW drove away. Police arrested Goldman after locating his BMW. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm at the time of the arrest, the court document says.
