As child care needs have taken on a heightened role during the pandemic’s disruptions to daily life, St. Louis Park is moving to relax legal barriers preventing more daycare centers from opening in the city.
For several years, a number of providers of commercial daycare centers have struggled to find locations that meet city rules, Planning Manager Sean Walther told the St. Louis Park City Council Jan. 3.
Mayor Jake Spano pointed to Kid Zone as an example. The provider has rented space at Union Congregational Church in St. Louis Park but will be displaced due to an affordable housing project. The Kid Zone relocation committee worked with a commercial real estate broker beginning in the spring of 2020 to find a new site, eventually leading the board to sign a lease in Hopkins instead of St. Louis Park, according to Kid Zone’s website, kidzoneslp.com. A move to 715 Second Ave. S. in Hopkins is planned later this year.
The city staff proposed eliminating some of the rules Walther called unnecessary and adhering more closely to looser state rules followed more often in surrounding cities.
One key restriction has banned daycare facilities within 200 feet of a major highway, such as Highway 100 and Highway 7, Interstate 394 and U.S. Route 169. Many of the city’s large commercial properties are located near the roads, limiting available sites for child care centers.
St. Louis Park’s restrictions on play areas have also created challenges for businesses looking for sites. The city’s code has based the size requirement on the total number of children served in the building while state law allows play areas that may be smaller but limit how many children can be in the play area at one time. The effect is that the city often requires play areas that are larger than state law requires, according to Walther.
Additionally, state law typically allows daycare facilities to use city parks instead of hosting their own outdoor activity areas in certain situations. However, the city has not allowed such considerations.
The city staff proposal called for daycare facilities near parks to continue to have outdoor play areas but with reductions in size allowed if a trail or sidewalk connects the facility to a park that has age-appropriate playground equipment. The on-site outdoor area could be reduced by as much as half if a city park with play equipment is nearby. Walther noted the St. Louis Park Planning Commission wanted an on-site area to be available, and he said the proposal amounted to a compromise based on the commission’s discussion.
“It seems to us a good place to start,” Walther said. “It’s a consideration that will work in some locations but maybe not all.”
He noted city parks vary and indicated in response to council questioning that the city could consider making an exception to the specific rules for a property with unique circumstances.
Councilmember Margaret Rog asked whether a business owner could seek play equipment for young children at a park lacking it.
She added, “When I think about the kinds of equipment that I see at daycares and the kinds of equipment I see in parks, they’re different.”
Walther agreed much of the city parks contain play equipment for older children. He said the Parks and Recreation staff could consider requests to add equipment for toddlers, considering what would be feasible and who would pay for the equipment.
Due to working with a national daycare provider in her day job, Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said she knows that the most challenging part of finding a site involves outdoor play area requirements that can make up a third of a site in some areas and displace parking.
“I’m glad that we’re tying it to a state requirement because then we’re not pitting cities against one another,” Dumalag said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he is happy the city is moving toward making it easier to open a daycare center in St. Louis Park.
“The past couple of years with the pandemic have highlighted even more the importance of affordable and quality child care for families, for mental health, for economic well-being,” Kraft said.
He pointed to a PBS story indicating that the absence of reliable and affordable child care limits jobs people can accept and ultimately restricts the ability of the broader economy to grow.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed added, “I would even go so far as to say it’s women making the difficult decision and are constantly putting their careers on pause and changing their careers or might not accept certain job offers because of child care.”
The City Council unanimously voted in favor of the new rules that would remove the city’s requirement banning daycare facilities near highways, relax the rules on required outdoor activity areas and create consistent rules for all zoning districts for daycares. A final vote is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 18.
