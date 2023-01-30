Funding for the Green Line Extension continues to provoke controversy even as the line remains under construction.
Given a gap in funding for the project currently under construction, St. Louis Park council members pressed legislators on whether the state might provide funding during a Jan. 9 work session on the city’s legislative priorities.
“Final funding for Southwest light rail has to be considered at the state level,” said Council Member Tim Brausen, referring to the project by its other name.
Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) indicated that the request for more state funds faces a barrier with the chairs of House and Senate transportation committees, Rep. Frank Hornstein and Sen. Scott Dibble. Both Minneapolis DFLers have strongly criticized the Metropolitan Council’s decisions relating to the line. Complaints include the route itself through the Kenilworth Corridor of Minneapolis, the construction of a tunnel in the area that has impacted residential neighbors and resulted in years-long delays, and the regional body’s handling of escalating costs.
Both the Met Council and Hennepin County have pitched in more money as the line’s cost shot up to about $2.7 billion. An estimated $260 million remains to be filled, according to published reports.
The Met Council currently estimates that the line extending the Green Line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie will open in 2027. The line would include stops along the way in St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka.
Dibble has said the Met Council should come up with the remaining funds itself while Hornstein has said he is waiting for a review of the project by the Office of the Legislative Auditor before coming to a conclusion on funding.
Joining the Jan. 9 St. Louis Park work session remotely, Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene said, “I’m so frustrated that there is still this gap in the funding on Southwest light rail.”
The focus on that line prevents a focus on the Blue Line Extension in the northwest suburbs, which Greene described as having more unanimity behind it.
Rep. Larry Kraft (DFL-St. Louis Park) said he planned to tell fellow House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee members, “This has got to get built. Not being built is not an option, really. ... There have been issues and mistakes and all that, but when you really take a step back, we have to finish it.”
Greene said the Hennepin County Board supports a sales tax increase that could fund transit and other priorities, like affordable housing. Board members have discussed a one-cent regional sales tax increase per dollar of taxable spending.
“The devil will be in the details,” Greene said. “There are a million possibilities, but there’s interest in long-term sustainable funding so that we don’t have to have these fights every time we build a line.”
The Met Council reported that the Southwest Light Rail Transit line reached 70% construction completion in late 2022. Its online update says work in the year included substantial progress on all 16 stations, completion of upgrades at its Franklin Operations & Maintenance Facility in Minneapolis and substantial completion of the majority of bridges and walls for the project.
