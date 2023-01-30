Funding for the Green Line Extension continues to provoke controversy even as the line remains under construction.

Given a gap in funding for the project currently under construction, St. Louis Park council members pressed legislators on whether the state might provide funding during a Jan. 9 work session on the city’s legislative priorities.

