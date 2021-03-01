A St. Louis Park city ordinance that bans protests targeted at homes in the city may face council review.
St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening had thought the city did not have such an ordinance but told the council Feb. 22, “I am embarrassed to inform you that in 1976 the city adopted an ordinance that relates to that very thing. I did not know we had that.”
City Attorney Soren Mattick had also not been aware of the ordinance, Harmening noted.
“We do actually have an ordinance on the books,” he said. “However, it does need updating.”
Whether the policy should remain is up to the council, he said.
Mattick recommended updates in any case.
Harmening said, “Then we can decide where to go from there.”
The revelation came after a closed council session on police security.
The Feb. 16 meeting agenda said the session would be closed as allowed by Minnesota law to receive a security briefing from Police Chief Mike Harcey “regarding procedures and plans to protect public buildings and infrastructure, to discuss issues related to security systems, to discuss emergency response procedures, and to discuss security deficiencies in or recommendations regarding public services, infrastructure and facilities in response to civil unrest.”
As a justification for closing the meeting, the agenda said, “Disclosure of the information discussed would pose a danger to public safety or compromise security procedures or responses.”
Cities throughout the metro are considering security plans in regard to the upcoming murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on the neck of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd for an extended period while Floyd said repeatedly shouted that he could not breathe before he lost consciousness. Floyd’s death led to protests locally and internationally. Fires and looting at night in Minneapolis followed generally peaceful protests during the day for several consecutive days after Floyd’s death last May.
Small protests in St. Louis Park remained peaceful.
During the period of civil unrest last year, the St. Louis Park City Council also conducted a closed meeting. State law allows meetings to be closed for discussions about security matters, according to Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney Mark Anfinson.
Asked whether any looting or property damage had occurred in St. Louis Park during the time frame of the 2020 closed meeting, city spokesperson Jacque Smith provided details about burglaries in the early morning of May 28, 2020.
Eight suspects were arrested for burglary around 4 a.m. May 28 at the Frontiersman, a gun store at 6925 Wayzata Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
