St. Louis Park officials have assured residents that the city is preparing for a potential outbreak of the coronavirus should one strike close to home.
A Feb. 27 email sent to individuals who have signed up for city information says, “The city has existing plans in place for community emergencies and is always reviewing and practicing those plans. This includes coordinating with other local and state agencies, such as Hennepin County Emergency Management Services and the Minnesota Department of Health.”
The email adds that city staff will continue to monitor news about the virus-induced disease, also known as COVID-19, and “will take appropriate steps as necessary.”
The email recommended that readers protect themselves from the virus and other diseases using precautions that can help prevent colds and the flu. They include washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, staying home when sick and covering coughs.
“Information about COVID-19 is changing quickly,” the email states. “Misinformation is also circulating.”
For the most current information, the email recommended visiting the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at cdc.gov, and the state health department at health.state.mn.us.
The email added that the website ready.gov can help residents for many types of emergencies. Residents with questions may call the St. Louis Park Fire Department at 952-924-2595.
Summaries of the situation
As of press time, the Minnesota Department of Health had not confirmed any cases of coronavirus in the state. Five tests had been negative for the disease.
The CDC website contains a vast array of information on the topic.
In a Feb. 25 summary, the CDC called the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 high in the United States and abroad but said the individual risk depends on exposure.
“For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low,” it states while noting that certain people, like health care workers caring for patients with the virus, have an increased risk of infection.
Despite the assessment of the low risk for most Americans, the summary adds, “However, it’s important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. In that case, the risk assessment would be different.”
The summary warned that widespread transmission in the United States could lead to a large number of people needing medical care at the same time and widespread absenteeism from school and work.
“Public health and healthcare systems may become overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths,” the summary warns. “Other critical infrastructure, such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, and transportation industry may also be affected. Health care providers and hospitals may be overwhelmed. At this time, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and no medications approved to treat it.”
The federal government is working with state and local partners to respond.
“CDC is operationalizing all of its pandemic preparedness and response plans, working on multiple fronts to meet these goals, including specific measures to prepare communities to respond local transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19,” the summary states. “There is an abundance of pandemic guidance developed in anticipation of an influenza pandemic that is being repurposed and adapted for a COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CDC created a post the next day, Feb. 26, that is more subdued in its outlook and says it is aimed at dispelling rumors. The CDC said that as of the date of the post, “The risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is currently low.” It adds, “Some people who have traveled to places where many people have gotten sick with COVID-19 may be monitored by health officials to protect their health and the health of other people in the community.”
It notes, “Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity.”
It adds, “Someone who has completed quarantine or been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.”
Signs of the virus can include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. The CDC page advises, “Seek medical advice if you have traveled to China in the past 14 days and feel sick. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.”
It made many of the same recommendations St. Louis Park officials suggested for prevention, including washing hands and staying home when sick. Specifically, the CDC page advises people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing one’s nose, coughing or sneezing. Individuals should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and should cover their coughs or sneeze with a tissue that is then thrown in the trash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.