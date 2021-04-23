Youth will not only have voices on many St. Louis Park commissions but will be able to vote on issues that arise in the city.
With the appointment of Li Livdahl to the Human Rights Commission and Tobias Khabie to the Police Advisory Commission April 5, St. Louis Park moved forward in its plan for two voting youth members on many of the city commissions.
In January, the St. Louis Park City Council approved a city code change to allow a second voting youth member for the two commissions along with the Community Technology Advisory and the Park and Recreation Advisory commissions.
Councilmember Larry Kraft, who previously led the youth-oriented environmental nonprofit iMatter, raised the idea last fall.
“I think this continues to be an excellent thing that we’re doing to make clear that youth voices matter in St. Louis Park,” Kraft said at the April 5 meeting.
He recommended that the city consider how to recruit youth commissioners further in the future but praised Livdahl and Khabie.
“They’re both impressive and very capable young people who were already enriching our community,” Kraft said.
Mayor Jake Spano noted that he had engaged with young people who Kraft had worked with regarding environmental sustainability about how the city could ensure that it lifts up the interests of youth.
“One of the things that they said was that if your voice is your vote then we don’t really have a voice on commissions if we don’t also have a vote,” Spano said.
He noted that he has suggested having a separate youth advisory commission.
In January, he said he had spoken with young people involved with the National League of Cities about the importance of having a vote and having more than one youth member on a commission.
“When you are not like most of the folks in the group, it’s always good to have someone else with you who can affirm and, second, so that you’re not always the person being asked to speak on an issue,” Spano said.
He called it “a great first step” toward greater youth engagement in city affairs.
Before the city code change, the city had two voting youth members on the Environment and Sustainability Commission as well as one voting member and one nonvoting member on the Human Rights Commission.
The Planning Commission continues to host one nonvoting member due to legal implications. Additionally, the City Council does not control the membership of the Charter Commission, which is appointed by the chief judge of Hennepin County.
A bright spot for many of the city’s commissions has been youth participation, Councilmember Rachel Harris said. On the Environment and Sustainability Commission, she said, “It was really a joy to see our young high school students step in and take leadership on projects or even making motions when they had never made a motion before.”
Like Spano, she said, “When our young people are not the only voice of a young person in a group of adults, it’s much easier for them to feel comfortable and confident in sharing their views.”
Of the changes, she said, “Three cheers for this ordinance.”
Kraft at the time said young people initiated the city’s Climate Action Plan and organized protests on gun violence.
“Youth in St. Louis Park have been incredibly powerful leaders,” Kraft said. “Young people who see their voices matter enrich our community but they also go forward in life with the confidence that they can make change and the willingness to get involved.”
