Geezer Chase
St. Louis Park Cross Country program will host the annual Geezer Chase at Lamplighter Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. All alumni, family, friends and anyone from the community is encouraged to take part in this unique fundraising event for the cross country program. Runners get a head start on the current high school program runners who try to pass as many non-current Orioles as the can on the two-mile course. For a $30 entry fee, participants receive a T-shirt. Info: slpxc.com/geezerchase.
Youth football
The St. Louis Park Football Association began its season the week of Aug. 9 with tackle football options for players in grades 4-6. Games begin the first week of September, with 10 games on Saturdays leading up to MEA Break in October. Typically teams have two to three practices per week with one or two games, based on the schedule. The registration fee is $265 in addition to a $100 equipment deposit and $200 volunteer deposit. Scholarships are available to reduce the registration cost by 50%.
Tackle football for middle school (grades 7-8) is available with one to two games per week. Teams are usually grouped by grade level with practice typically held after school each day. Teams play as part of the Lake Minnetonka Athletic Association.
Flag football is open to kids entering kindergarten through 6th grade. Teams are divided in K-2, grades 3-4 and grades 5-6. The registration fee for each level is $115, with games played Saturday mornings at Louisiana Oaks Park. K-2 practice Saturday mornings before games. Grades 3-4 and 5-6 practice once or twice per week. The flag football season runs Aug. 14 through Oct. 16. Info: slpfootball.com
Send announcements to be included in Sports Shorts by noon Friday for inclusion in the upcoming edition to jason.olson@apgecm.com.
