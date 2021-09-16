Stepping onto the new porch of a remodeled home in St. Louis Park could give a visitor the sense of perching in a treehouse.
The backyard of the house, at 4107 Highway Road, features pine trees with branches that hang beside the elevated porch.
“We feel like we’re in the trees the way they put that in,” said Charles Fazio, who owns the home along with his wife, Sallie Quammen.
Visitors will have the chance to check out the view themselves during the AIA Minnesota Homes by Architects Tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19. The house is one of 13 available for in-person tours, with other homes available for viewing in Edina, Medicine Lake, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Sunfish Lake. Virtual tours are available of four other homes.
Fazio and Quammen worked with architect Bryan Anderson, of Minneapolis-based SALA Architects, on the design for the home remodeling project. Located west of Cedar Lake and south of the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail, the wooded backyard is a focal point. Located on a slope, the walkout rambler features a living room and dining area with views of the trees outside. As part of the project, larger windows have been added to enhance the feeling of being outside while still in the house. The plan included opening up the space between the living area and the kitchen to expand the view available inside. A new skylight above a stairway adds more natural light.
“It was a pretty dark space when you walked in, so we introduced a skylight above that brings light in,” Anderson explained. “It’s one of my favorite features of the house, and a pretty subtle one. You’re not ever staring at the skylight, so you don’t really notice it’s there except there’s this great light in the center of the house.”
The project also included an area for a mudroom or closet at the main entryway, and the reconfiguration of the bedroom space, including the creation of a walk-in closet.
The screen porch – the only actual addition to the home – is located at the back of the garage and to the side of the living room.
“We kind of nested it into some existing trees,” Anderson said. “It allowed us to keep it out of view of the living room and not block any daylight but also run a stairway on the outside of the house that mimics the staircase in the inside.”
A space he described as a “playful landing” on the outside stairs provides a spot to pause, stand or sit a few steps above the grade of the backyard. Below the porch, a partially enclosed storage area removes the need for a garden shed elsewhere in the yard.
“I think the addition of the screen porch is something that feels very Minnesotan,” Anderson said. “This isn’t sitting on the lake, but it has the quality of being almost cabin-like when you’re sitting one story up in this porch.”
Fazio and Quammen discovered the house while looking to downsize from a larger house they raised a family in near Bde Make Ska in Minneapolis.
“This house in St. Louis Park was one we came back to three times,” Fazio said. “We loved the neighborhood, and we loved the lot that the house was on. The house just needed some updating.”
The yard particularly became a selling point.
“You see trees no matter which direction you look,” Fazio said. “It’s just a really nice setting.”
In deciding to go with Anderson for the design, Fazio said, “He had some great ideas about energy efficiencies, about light, how to take full advantage of this beautiful lot and all the trees and the great backyard we have.”
That theme of trees became part of the concept for the renovated home interior. Elmwood obtained through a Minneapolis business called Wood From the Hood now adorns what remains of the wall between the living space and the kitchen, a wall of the dining area and two walls of the main bedroom. Wood From the Hood reclaims wood from trees felled in the area as part of urban forestry efforts. The wood used in the St. Louis Park home has been milled and oiled, with natural grains showing through.
“I never realized what a beautiful wood elm is,” Fazio said. “It’s a big feature of our main floor.”
As the owners set out to move from a five-bedroom home to a three-bedroom house, Anderson encouraged the homeowners to make the best use of the smaller space. One of the two guest bedrooms serves as an office while the other is an exercise room when not being used as sleeping space. While one bedroom includes a sleeper sofa, the other guest bedroom contains a Murphy bed ordered online.
“We have had our children and grandchildren visit, and it’s easy to accommodate them,” Fazio said of the transition for guests.
He said visitors during the tour will gain a sense of Anderson’s emphasis on openness and light and the creation of a design that is simultaneously simple and elegant.
Of the tour, Anderson said, “It’s just a really fun way to engage the public in a way that’s not just two-dimensional – magazine photos or something. They actually get to walk through and talk to us about it.”
Tickets are $20 in advance to access all homes on the tour. Tickets are available at the doors of participating homes for $25 for all of homes, or $10 to view a single home. Masks are required indoors.
For more information or advance tickets, visit www.HomesByArchitects.org.
