Following days of interviews followed by more interviews, the St. Louis Park City Council decided to hire a longtime Minneapolis administrator to become the suburb’s new city manager.
The council essentially came to an agreement after two days of second interviews with three candidates followed by a brief council session June 21. At that meeting, they did not take a formal vote and refused to name the candidate they agreed to hire while still concluding among each other that they had come to a unanimous decision.
The city announced the following day it would extend a conditional offer to Kimberly Keller, the Minneapolis director of regulatory services. In a June 25 statement, Communications and Marketing Manager Jacque Smith announced Keller had accepted the offer and that the council would approve a contract with her Tuesday, July 6.
The council initially interviewed Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, Roseville Assistant City Manager Rebecca Olson and Keller.
Following critiques of all the finalists and discussion about potentially seeking other candidates, the council scheduled new interviews with the three finalists June 15 and June 17. The agendas of those special study sessions stated the purpose had been “finalist 2nd interviews with city council” but did not state that the council would determine the winning candidate at that time.
Councilmembers declined to discuss their deliberations when a majority attended Parktacular together but by June 21 clearly had made a decision on a candidate.
“Let her know that the council’s prepared to move forward, and we’re excited and hopeful that she’s as excited,” Mayor Jake Spano said June 21 while not identifying the individual.
However, the mayor asked GovHR Senior Vice President Charlene Stevens to let the council know when the other candidates had been informed.
“The best part of being in that process is the day you get to tell someone you’re excited to have them on the team, and the hardest day is the day you have to tell someone they’re not on the team,” Spano said. “Folks that interviewed with us, clearly they have bright futures someplace.”
The draft of a contract discussed in the meeting would include a six-month performance evaluation, at which time future pay increases could be evaluated.
Keller has been the director of regulatory services for the city of Minneapolis since July 2019, having served in an interim role since November 2018, according to her LinkedIn page. In that position, she has overseen nearly 200 employees as a department head involved with code enforcement and operations.
Previously, she worked as operations director for the city, results management program coordinator, business process and data analyst, and assistant to the director of regulatory services. She worked as a policy aide for the city beginning in 2006.
After the first round of interviews, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said Keller “blew it out of the water” in her answers regarding an understanding of equity.
Several councilmembers initially pointed out that the system of government in Minneapolis is different than the system in St. Louis Park.
Of the complicated Minneapolis system, Spano said, “It’s just really hard to navigate, and I have a lot of sympathy and empathy for folks that are trying to figure things out.”
City Manager Tom Harmening is retiring after 17 years with St. Louis Park. He has said his last day will be Sunday, Aug. 1.
