St. Louis Park High School students reflect before graduation

In preparation for graduation, the Sun Sailor asked St. Louis Park High School seniors about their high school experiences:
Erin Brousseau
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school occurred when I was given the opportunity to travel to France, England and Ireland through my AP European History class. Getting to visit monuments such as the Normandy memorial and the Palace of Versailles after months of learning about their history in class was both deeply interesting and an experience I will remember for years to come.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
The mentor support system I found at St. Louis Park helped me to achieve my academic goals in high school. Having teachers, coaches and staff members continually willing to lend an extra hand to help me if I was struggling served as the backbone to my academic success.
What are your plans for after high school?
My plans after high school are to attend Syracuse University to study international relations and play Division I women’s hockey.
Rachel Stein
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I learned the importance of time management, organization and work ethic. Transitioning to high school, I was not a highly motivated student. However, my habits changed drastically as I learned my grades would impact my future college decisions. I began to use a planner, color code and study often. My grades surpassed my expectations with simple changes to my routines and practices. I was surprised at how “smart” I was. But truly, I just became a hard worker.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
In high school, I achieved my academic goals by staying on top of my work by using a planner. Each day I would make sure all work was completed before allowing myself time to relax or have fun. By doing this, I was successful in school and enjoyed my free time more since I wouldn’t have to stress about doing more homework after I relaxed.
What are your plans for after high school?
After high school, I will attend the University of Arizona Honors College to study applied humanities with a business administration emphasis, a psychology minor, a Spanish minor and a marketing minor. I am considering making one of those minors a double major depending on which I find myself to be most interested in. Outside of academic life, I plan to live in the newly renovated honors village, join a social sorority and participate in a mental health group. I am excited to embark on this new chapter of my life. Thank you, St. Louis Park High School students, staff and faculty for helping me become who I am today.
Nehemie Ngeleka Miteo
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My memory was when I started to speak English and having friends because my sophomore year my English wasn’t good enough. I was very much shy to speak.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I achieved my goals by working hard. It wasn’t easy because English was not my first language so I had to practice, read books and be a worker.
What are your plans for after high school?
My plan after high school is to go to college, learn more English and help my parents – also stay out of trouble.
