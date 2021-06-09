Election campaign techniques helped inspire a group of St. Louis Park High School students to turn their attention to convincing peers to become vaccinated for COVID-19.
Graduating senior Gabe Kaplan has worked as a campaign manager for a St. Louis Park City Council race and a legislative race and interned with a political party. Like a campaign, he and fellow senior Tamar Gewirtz decided to encourage fellow students to reach out to their friends, family and social media followers to rally them to sign up for vaccinations.
“Instead of the goal being trying to get people to the polls, the goal is to get people to get their shots and help them get access to the appointments,” Kaplan said.
He had the idea after helping his father find an appointment at a time when they were scarce.
Kaplan thought, “Why not kind of combine this with what I’ve been doing in the fall for the political campaigns and make kind of a vaccine outreach project out of it?”
Along with helping volunteers connect people to resources, organizers of the effort, in a club called ACT, used a bingo board to incentivize volunteers to reach out to a variety of people. Volunteers can gain points for talking to an ex, a crush or a teacher about vaccinations, with the highest number of points – 100 – reserved for convincing a person who is opposed to vaccinations to change their minds and sign up for a shot. The volunteer with the most points will win a $50 Target gift card.
Participants also gain points for signing up new volunteers. About 50 students have agreed to participate, with 30-35 actively engaging, according to Kaplan. Most are at St. Louis Park High School, with a few recent college students and volunteers from other schools like Hopkins and Wayzata sprinkled in.
Semona Robel, a junior at St. Louis Park High School who anticipates taking over the effort after the graduating seniors depart, said, “I’ve seen the way that COVID has affected me and my peers, and I sort of came to the conclusion that we should be doing everything we can do to make sure this is all over sometime soon. Helping other people get vaccinated was that step for me.”
The volunteers have contacted hundreds of people by text, social media and in person. While most already had received the vaccine or made an appointment, Kaplan and Robel estimated the effort has resulted in spurring dozens of people into signing up.
“It’s been really reassuring how many have already had it,” Kaplan remarked.
Others say they had been meaning to get around to booking an appointment and welcome the reminder while others are still hesitant, Robel said. Volunteers then approach them as friends, present evidence about the safety of the vaccines and encourage them to talk to their doctors if they continue to have concerns.
Volunteers encourage students and community members to sign up for vaccinations at the state’s Mall of America site or at a local clinic or pharmacy. The volunteers seek to ensure that people they approach follow through, helping them through the online appointment process when needed.
Kaplan has been encouraged about the normality that has begun to emerge for people who have been vaccinated.
“It’s been really nice to be able to see people again, really nice to be able to feel safe as I go out and see friends and family, and I just want to be able to help connect other people to that kind of experience and help people basically move on from the pandemic as much as we can,” Kaplan said. “I hope more people are able to get the vaccine so we’re able to reach herd immunity, or at least get close to it.”
While the group plans to tally up points soon, Kaplan said he anticipated the effort will continue in the summer.
He noted he will attend Carleton College, which will require students to be vaccinated, thus making masks unnecessary in the school environment this fall.
“I’m looking forward to being able to have a more normal experience than this past year,” said Kaplan, who noted some teachers cut back on material as students still only attended classes in person four days a week in the final stretch of the year. “It’s definitely not a normal year. I think there’s just so much people missed out on, and obviously the bigger issue is the people who are actually catching COVID and having serious issues with it. It’s not been a super good year for anyone.”
For people who would like to begin their own campaign to encourage friends or classmates to become vaccinated, Kaplan suggests picking a few nearby pharmacies, health care providers or stores with vaccines to recommend.
“I think it does help to make it into a sort of game, like with the points, and you can have fun with that,” Kaplan said.
Robel said she intends to put the strategies she learned from Kaplan and Gewirtz into action when she leads the club’s efforts in the future.
Reflecting on the pandemic, Robel said, “It’s been strange being a teen during this time just because I feel like I’m missing out on so much that a lot of other people got to experience – or literally everyone else got to experience. It feels sort of weird being in your own bubble and to have it be for so long. To put it shortly, I just want it to be over so I can get back to being a kid again.”
Walk-up appointments for Minnesotans ages 12 or older are accepted at the Mall of America. For more information, visit mallofamerica.com/directory/27649. The state also offers the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector service at vaccineconnector.mn.gov.
