With the St. Louis Park High School Class of 2022 commencement exercises upcoming Tuesday, June 7, the Sun Sailor reached out to several upcoming graduates to learn about their experiences at Park High.
The event is set 7 p.m. June 7 at Oriole Stadium, 6525 W. Lake St. in St. Louis Park. If there is inclement weather, graduation will be postponed to Wednesday, June 8, at the stadium. The event will feature several Class of 2022 student speakers.
A virtual Senior Recognition Night video is available at youtube.com/c/stlouisparkpublicschools.
Responses from St. Louis Park High School seniors about their plans and memories follow.
Murphy Fries
Q: What do you think will be your favorite memories of high school?
A: Senior night for volleyball and our last volleyball game against Edina because I played one of my best games.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: Attending South Dakota State University to study hospitality and tourism management.
Q: What advice do you have for the younger students?
A: It’s OK to ask for help from teachers and peers when you need it.
Q: Who was your mentor?
A: Aaron Schloer was a big part of my life and Sami
Q: What was your favorite class/activity?
A: Strength and conditioning with Ms. Gust
Q: Who helped you become the student you are today?
A: Definitely Aaron, lots of talks and all the ASCs in the Orioles Nest who helped me navigate online school and kept me motivated in COVID.
Ada Thurman
Q: What do you think will be your favorite memories of high school?
A: Placing second at state freshman year for synchro. It felt like all my practice paid off.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: Attending University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts to study humanities.
Q: What advice do you have for the younger students?
A: Take your time, don’t stress yourself out, make a schedule.
Q: Who was your mentor?
A: Amber Barnett, who got me into fieldwork and environmental science
Q: What was your favorite class/activity?
A: Film class. We got to watch movies and make our own. It was very fun.
Q: How did that help you become the student you are today?
A: Finding different activities and interests helped me form an identity and connect with people. It helped me be more confident.
Jalessa Kirk
Q: What do you think will be your favorite memories of high school?
A: All the people I met in high school.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: I am planning on attending Grand Canyon University or the Air Force Academy.
A: What advice do you have for the younger students?
Q: Take your time and don’t wait until the last minute.
A: Who was your mentor?
Q: Aaron Schloer, the first person I met at St. Louis Park High, and who was very encouraging/inspirational.
Q: What was your favorite class/activity?
A: I love English class.
Q: How did that help you become the student you are today?
A: It helped me become a better reader which helped me succeed in all my classes.
Bennett Koumame
Q: What do you think will be your favorite memories of high school?
A: Scoring the game-winning goal against Wayzata my sophomore year.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: Go to the University of St. Thomas to play soccer, with an undecided major.
Q: What advice do you have for the younger students?
A: Stay on top of your homework, don’t procrastinate.
Q: Who was your mentor?
A: A lot of people, but Ms. Merkle – definitely Ms. Merkle.
Q: What was your favorite class/activity?
A: Social justice through athletics, our independent study class that went to elementary schools and talked about athletics.
Q: How did that help you become the student you are today?
A: My mom staying on me and pushing me to succeed and keep my grades, and positive friend influences.
Semona Robel
Q: What do you think will be your favorite memories of high school?
A: Hanging out with friends and making connections that will last for a lifetime.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: Attending Yale University on a pre-law track.
Q: What advice do you have for the younger students?
A: Work hard, don’t stress yourself out too much, and remember it will all pay off.
Q: Who was your mentor?
A: My mom and all of my aunts outside of school and through a program called Minds Matter; Jane and Wesley.
Q: What was your favorite class/activity? How did that help you become the student you are today?
A: The class was International Baccalaureate History of the Americas. I was able to learn how to analyze social structures, and I think that will help with my career.
Deontez Ross
Q: What do you think will be your favorite memories of high school?
A: Football games, especially senior night when we played in the pouring rain and won.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: To start my own business.
Q: What advice do you have for the younger students?
A: Start off with strong grades.
Q: Who was your mentor?
A: Rob Griffin and Andy Ewald
Q: What was your favorite class/activity?
A: School store
Q: How did that help you become the student you are today?
A: It helped me become a better leader and a good young man.
