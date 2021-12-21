The PLACE construction project in St. Louis Park that has been limping along for months will gain yet another chance to raise enough funds to come to fruition.
The Minneapolis nonprofit PLACE first brought the concept of a mixed-use, mixed-income, transit-oriented community to the St. Louis Park City Council in 2013. The blueprints show space for 217-units of market-rate and affordable housing along with space for commercial tenants and live/workspace designed for creatives.
A section south of the Southwest Light Rail Line under construction eventually failed to get off the ground due to financing issues, but construction began on a remaining section at Highway 7 and Wooddale Avenue. Then construction halted on mixed-use complex earlier this year, leaving the insulation on its walls visible to passersby on the highway over which the partially built structure looms.
St. Louis Park City Council members voted 6-1 Dec. 6 to extend the completion period from the end of 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, with an anaerobic digester to follow by June 30, 2023. The digester will work in concert with solar photovoltaics, solar thermal, micro-wind, and a combined heat and power generator, to turn food waste into renewable energy.
They also voted to place the city third in line for repayment of a city loan of $975,000 instead of second in line. Mayor Jake Spano cast the vote against the extension and agreements.
“I think I’ve hit my limit,” Spano said after a series of past assurances from the nonprofit about its finances and timeline.
He acknowledged that residents who had warned about the project’s riskiness may have been right.
“I knew it was going to be a stretch,” Spano said.
While he later said he would still root for the project, he said early on in the debate, “It’s reasonable to expect that at some point we just have to say it’s not working.”
He added, “It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be supporting these requests.”
PLACE informed the city it needed an additional $10 million in corporate debt to finish the project, according to Economic Development Manager Greg Hunt.
Lenders who planned to purchase that debt did so on the condition that corporate debt would have priority over any other debt, including the money owed to the city, according to a city staff report.
The Economic Development Authority, made up of council members, had already entered into an agreement in 2018 that placed the city second in line for repayment of the loan the city provided to PLACE to buy city property for the project.
Because the city is not currently first in line for repayment anyway, the city staff report says that the new agreements “have no practical financial effect.”
The report says it is possible PLACE will not pay off the city loan in full or that a default by PLACE would wipe out EDA rights. However, it says the city could use tax-increment financing funds – a form of city financial assistance scheduled to repay the developer for certain costs – to cover the loan in such situations.
Council members, as EDA commissioners, took turns questioning PLACE co-founder Elizabeth Bowling about the delays and financing issues.
During a later St. Louis Park City Council public hearing, St. Louis Park resident Kimberly Anderson said via phone, “I want to thank Mayor Spano for being the only person of courage to actually take a position that enough is enough on this.”
Anderson indicated she had a mix of optimism and skepticism about the project from the beginning.
“I am astounded by the lack of transparency,” she said of the nonprofit builder. “I’m very disappointed. And I’m going to continue to watch this, and I hope that we will all be wrong, but this is a rabbit hole.”
PLACE Executive Director Chris Velasco provided a much more optimistic take during the hearing.
“This action that you’ve taken tonight gives us the financing that we need to complete the project and then some, and it’s going to be an exceptional project when it gets done,” Velasco said.
He acknowledged the project “had more than its fair share” of difficulties but said, “Yet we still managed to pull together the final financing that we need to get it done.”
During the earlier EDA meeting, Councilmember Margaret Rog asked Bowling why the organization had not realized it needed an additional $10 million to complete the project sooner.
Bowling responded that project leaders “discovered extensive errors and omissions in the plans and hired a whole team of architects and engineers to correct those plans, resubmit them and commence building the project in earnest, which did cause a considerable delay.”
She later described the errors as structural and code problems.
A delay of 11 months emerged before the main construction began. While Bowling said PLACE filed a major insurance claim as a result, she said, more design errors discovered during construction required builders to rip out work and replace it, increasing costs.
“This project had more than adequate reserves when we started for any ordinary set of circumstances,” said Bowling, who also blamed COVID-19 and supply chain issues for slowing construction work.
PLACE is awaiting an expected claim payout of about $10 million, Bowling said
“And we are still finding things that need to be added to it,” she said.
She indicated the new financing, from a planned debt holder she declined to identify publicly, should allow the project to be completed even if the insurance company does not pay anything toward the claim.
PLACE has had to remove and replace some of the 3M wrap that remained exposed while work stalled, Bowling noted.
While Rog voted in favor of the approvals, she told Bowling that residents of the Sorensen Neighborhood “have looked at this partially finished building for a very long time now, and it makes them unhappy.”
The structure towers over them, and residents have expressed frustration that the city keeps pushing back deadlines, Rog said. However, she said she agreed with staff that the approvals would be the best way to protect the city’s interests and “create conditions for the potential ultimate completion of this project.” Other council members voting in support also indicated they believed the measures would provide the project with the best chance at completion.
Dumalag said, “We’re almost there, so just finish the thing.”
