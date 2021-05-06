After a graduation ceremony last year with parents watching from vehicles in a parking lot, the St. Louis Park High School graduation ceremony this year will return to the school’s stadium.
With state guidance this year offering schools far more flexibility, from in-person learning to events, Superintendent Astein Osei told the St. Louis Park School Board April 26 that many end-of-the-school-year events will be back on this year.
“Last year there were many events that we ended up having to cancel, and even the events that we ended up conducting were really restricted,” Osei said.
Given the flexibility this year, he continued, “We’re working hard to be able to give students and families similar experiences to what they’ve had in the past” while still following safety strategies.
The district will follow recommendations relating to capacity limits, hygiene and masking, Osei added.
“If we’re bringing people together, we want to make sure that we’re keeping them safe,” he said.
Prom will be split into two events for juniors and seniors May 14-15 at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park. Students will be instructed to stay in groups of up to six students called pods.
“As I’ve talked to the high school team, they’re excited about the opportunity but also recognize the challenges of telling pods of six students that they can’t intermingle or mix with other students,” Osei acknowledged while saying staff will work to communicate those expectations.
Like last year, high school leaders plan to create a video recognizing each member of the senior class virtually.
Osei said of the 2020 video, “While it was a lengthy event, I know that it meant a lot to each student to have an opportunity to see their picture displayed and some positive words and affirmation about the accomplishments that they’ve made over the past four years here at the high school.”
The commencement ceremony would then take place in person Tuesday, June 8, at the athletic stadium. Unlike past years in which an unlimited number of people could fill the bleachers and line the fence around the field that hosts the ceremony, Osei said graduates will be provided with a limited number of tickets for guests.
In the past, family and friends of seniors have swarmed the field after the ceremony to hug and congratulate graduates. While Osei called the moment the most exciting part of graduation, he said the district will not be able to allow it this year. Students likely will proceed out of the stadium at the end of the ceremony instead to minimize a crowd from gathering close to each other.
Other schools
District officials are taking a cautious approach to activities in other schools. Plans for elementary students graduating from fifth grade include a virtual or recorded event that families could watch at home.
“While we believe it’s important to have the fifth-grade celebration of learning, we believe that in order to do it in the safest way that would be something that we’ll be doing virtually,” Osei said.
A car parade proved popular enough last year that the district will bring it back.
“I know our staff really enjoyed it because it gave them an opportunity to see students that they hadn’t seen in a couple of months and kind of wish them a great summer, so we’re going to bring that back,” Osei said.
At the middle school, activities could range from a virtual presentation of a play, similar to a recent streaming St. Louis Park High School production, as well as an outdoor band concert.
“I don’t know if that’s going to come together or not, but I know that there are a group of students who are really pushing to have the opportunity,” Osei said of the outdoor concert idea.
An end-of-the-year carnival-like celebration at the school could include stations with safety measures in place.
Case monitoring
Officials are continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases in the district. While schools are hosting in-person learning at all grade levels, Osei noted district officials could need to move into a more restrictive learning model if the number of cases for staff and students reaches 5% in a given week. Large numbers of quarantines have been necessary recently, he said. As the parent of a second-grader who had to quarantine for most of April, Osei said he realizes the situation is not ideal but he said it is necessary to be able to continue in-person learning in the schools for the remainder of the school year. He encouraged regular testing for families as well as vaccinations for students 16 and older.
As of April 28, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard listed nine active COVID-19 cases among students and two active cases for staff. The number unable to attend school due to quarantines was 174 students and eight staff members. A week prior, quarantines affected 205 students and eight staffers.
The dashboard is available at slpschools.org/Page/2613.
