St. Louis Park family seeks to recover business losses

St. Louis Park family members are seeking to recover financially after their East Lake Street business became a target during looting in Minneapolis.
The business of St. Louis Park residents Luis and Erika Sanchez, Joyería Jelly, was vandalized and looted during unrest in the area around their business at 301 E. Lake St., #102.
“The business was completely gutted and they lost everything, including the Sanchez family’s future livelihood,” says a GoFundMe.com site raising money for the family. “Luis and Erika Sanchez are the parents of this loving SLP family whose lives were turned upside down by this loss. Not only was their inventory stolen, and safe emptied, but they are responsible to repay for the jewelry that was being repaired, when stolen. The inventory alone was estimated at $55,000 and their particular insurance doesn’t cover looting.”
As of press time, the fundraiser had brought in nearly half of its goal of $50,000, with more than 400 donors.
The page says, “The Sanchez Family is part of our SLP community. Luis is a humble loving father whose world is his wife and four children who attend SLP’s Early Learning Preschool, Aquila Elementary, and the SLP Middle School. Luis has worked in the pawn industry for thirteen years and has been on his own with Joyería at this Lake Street location for seven years.
“Donations will be used to pay repairs, for missing jewelry, tools, inventory, displays, and any other business expenses needed to reopen. Any financial donation is appreciated and a blessing to help the family start rebuilding.”
The page is available at gofundme.com/f/help-joyeria-jelly-destroyed-in-mpls-protests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.