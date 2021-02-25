St. Louis Park has formally entered into a deal for a mixed-use development near the Southwest Light Rail Transit Line’s Wooddale Station.
City Council members essentially picked Saturday Properties and Anderson Cos. in December to work on the redevelopment but did not vote at the time. Acting as the Economic Development Authority, they entered into a preliminary development agreement Feb. 16 with the two companies, which took on the name Wooddale Station LLC for the project.
The agreement gives the companies access to land owned by the city and outlines a process for them to seek financial assistance from the city. The amount of tax-increment financing assistance, in which new taxes are returned to a developer for a period, would be determined after the project planning is further along.
The companies agreed to reimburse the city administrative costs relating to the proposed redevelopment. The agreement would end if the owner of property next to the city-owned land does not enter into a purchase agreement to sell to the development team by July 31. Alternatively, the Economic Development Authority would have 30 days to consider a revised redevelopment proposal.
The deal would also end if the Economic Development Authority did not approve a full contract with the companies by March 31, 2022, or if the city and companies determined that negotiations had reached an impasse.
If the agreement ended, Community Development Director Karen Barton said city staff would consult with the council about how to move forward. The city could consider proposals other companies made or seek a new request for proposals.
Council members acting as the Economic Development Authority unanimously approved the preliminary development agreement.
Representatives for Saturday Properties and Anderson Companies, both based in St. Louis Park, discussed a plan for two six-story buildings with the council in a Dec. 14 study session. The companies’ $84 million plan includes 86 residential units in a mixed-use building on city property north of West 36th Street and east of Wooddale Avenue. Another mixed-use building with 197 units would be built on land owned by Standal Properties to the east. A one-story commercial building and parking lot would be removed. The developers plan to work with the businesses in the existing building to find sites for them in the new project or nearby.
The project would include commercial space as well as a public plaza next to the light rail station that could be used for gatherings and social events.
The companies have offered $3 million to buy the city land near the station, although that agreement would come later.
City staff members highlighted the plans to redevelop the neighboring property when discussing why they recommended that council members work with Saturday Properties and Anderson Companies.
“The adjacent property really is kind of a game-changer here,” Economic Development Coordinator Greg Hunt said. “It really opens up the site to a much more flexible, open, comfortable feeling.”
