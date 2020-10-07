While the St. Louis Park Emergency Program has suspended its clothing program, the nonprofit still plans to provide winter coats this year.
STEP has distributed about 1,000 coats annually as part of its clothing program, which it has operated for more than 40 years.
The organization benefits from coats distributed through the Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Coats for Kids program. The dry-cleaning company has been accepting coats during the drive through Saturday, Oct. 10, at its Twin Cities locations. The organization surpassed its goal of collecting 10,000 coats, with 10,500 coats and accessories collected, cleaned and donated. To learn more about the drive, visit pilgrimdrycleaners.com/community/coats-kids.
Other than the plan to provide coats, STEP put its clothing program on hold.
“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, STEP has needed to suspend the clothing program,” Executive Director Derek Reise said. “The Clothing Closet at STEP is not large enough to allow for safe distancing. As STEP has had to make changes to our operations to allow for proper distancing for staff and volunteers in our food and other programs, there is even less space for clothing than previously.”
The organization seeks to expand its facility to provide more space.
“The need to double the size of STEP’s building predates the pandemic, but is even more needed in the age of COVID,” Reise said. “STEP will likely not be able to resume its clothing program until a larger facility is secured.
“All that said, winter is approaching and everyone needs warm outwear for the Minnesota climate. STEP staff and volunteers have figured out how to get winter coats to community members in need.”
St. Louis Park residents can fill out a form to request coats through Monday, Oct. 26. The form is available at stepslp.org/general/winter-coats. Staff intends to respond to requests within a week.
STEP is also accepting coat donations, which may be dropped off at 6812 W. Lake St., during regular hours. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Alternately, donors can buy coats for STEP by using Target and Amazon wish lists. Coats purchased through the sites can be shipped directly to STEP. Links are available at stepslp.org/general/winter-coats.
The organization is only accepting warm winter coats. In particular, STEP has identified a need for coats for infants, girls and toddler boys.
“Winter coats are always a necessity in Minnesota,” Reise said. “With being outdoors as a way to lessen risk of COVID transmission, we want to make sure all residents will stay warm this winter. With community support, STEP will respond to the need as fully as possible.”
STEP serves as a food shelf and social service agency. St. Louis Park residents in need of assistance may call 952-925-4899.
