Large parts of the 1950s building next door to the St. Louis Park Emergency Program may look like they are in dire need of help, but they will help fulfill STEP’s expansion plans after renovation.
When the building became available this summer, the food shelf and social services organization scooped it up, even before undertaking a campaign to pay for it.
A small food shopping area in the existing building, at 6812 West Lake St., is set to again host in-person shopping in September after a pandemic-era stretch of virtual shopping that is still currently in effect.
The new, adjacent building will provide enough space to allow STEP to expand its existing shopping area by more than 50% and to add a wall of refrigeration, replacing a current line of less efficient, standalone refrigeration units.
STEP will be able to offer more options, such as fresh food from more grocery stores, and a more pleasant shopping experience with “a food shelf for the 21st Century,” STEP Executive Director Derek Reise said.
STEP plans to remove walls in two different spots to help users access the two buildings, which will connect and feature a single, wheelchair-accessible entrance for clients for both structures.
Besides the food shelf expansion, the plans will allow STEP to expand its clothing closet, which Reise said “was almost literally a closet.”
The clothing program has been on hiatus during the pandemic.
“It was always cramped and definitely not does not work in a post-COVID world,” Reise said of the existing small space.
STEP already removed one wall in the spring to create a better reception area. When the clothing program moves next door, it will be about three times the size of its current space.
The adjacent building currently contains a barbershop, which would need to move eventually under the plan, and former light industrial space. The cavernous space needs work; for example, a large piece of foam covers a space with a raccoon-sized hole in the exterior wall, the floors look worn and the air has the musty scent of an old museum.
The newly acquired building will require a new roof, plumbing, lighting, windows, doors and other improvements before it can begin to host STEP users and offices for staff, according to Reise. The total project for upgrades to both buildings has an estimated cost of $2 million, including $600,000 STEP financed for the purchase of the building next door.
“It’s not going to be a fancy build-out,” Reise said. “We want to maximize our resources for programs, but we want it to be at least comfortable for visitors.”
He later added, “It will look prettier.”
A multipurpose space in the facility would facilitate events like winter coat and school supply distributions, which STEP now conducts in borrowed space elsewhere in the city.
“It will allow us to centralize a lot of operations,” Reise said. “That will make it a better experience for clients, so they don’t have to figure out how to get on the other side of Highway 100 to an unfamiliar church
during rush hour on a weekday.”
The adjacent building would also serve as a warehouse.
“We’re always bursting at the seams,” Reise said.
The extra space would allow STEP to provide volunteer trainings, board meetings and consultations with representatives of other services on site. More office space would allow the nonprofit to hire more people. With a larger reception area, Reise also envisions an area in which anyone in the community could grab extra food like eggs, milk and other basics without appointments.
STEP will not be able to use the new space for at least a year given the challenges of raising funds and lining up contractors during a construction boom, Reise estimated.
STEP had initially been talking to the owner of the adjacent building about an agreement two or three years in the future, but the main tenant, who built custom air ducts, ended up selling his business prior to the end of the lease.
“Things changed, and we found ourselves in full possession in June, which means that we’re behind the curve in terms of raising the money for it and making the plans for it,” Reise said. “So, now we’re kind of in rush mode.”
He noted STEP does not gain much funding from foundations given the limited geographic area it serves, despite the 3,500 clients assisted annually.
When STEP moved into its current building 11 years ago, Reise said, “The vast majority of the funding came from the community itself. It came from individuals and businesses and groups in St. Louis Park and not much in terms of funding from foundations.”
While STEP considered buildings elsewhere in the city, Reise said the current location near St. Louis Park High School in the Historic Walker Lake district works well, with accessibility by bus, on foot or by bike.
“It’s going to be as convenient for families,” Reise said of the plans to expand on the block.
STEP owns its current building and also bought a parking lot last year to further its ability to expand in the area.
The funding campaign has not begun yet, but Reise said individuals interested in becoming involved can learn more about the organization by visiting stepslp.org or contacting him at derek@STEPslp.org or 952-925-4899, Ext. 1700.
