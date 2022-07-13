An expansion of the St. Louis Park Emergency Program is off to a smashing start.
Rather than tool around with shovels covered with gold paint, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano declared “hammer time” had arrived during a July 7 event. Spano along with STEP Executive Director Derek Reise, Board Chair Lisa Hertel and Councilmembers Sue Budd and Larry Kraft smashed a large hole into a wall of sheetrock dividing two warm, muggy rooms in a former industrial building next to STEP’s current site at 6812 W. Lake St. in St. Louis Park.
Kraft got a leg up on the other VIPs, kicking an ever-increasing hole in the wall until he plunged all the way through, turning around with safety glasses, hardhat and neon yellow vest intact to grin at entertained STEP supporters.
Professional-grade work by Anderson Cos. had been set to follow the next day to pepare the building for use for the St. Louis Park nonprofit by December. Architectural renderings by Sjoquist Architects Inc. provided refined grace in front of the current blank, dull-colored walls in the fluorescent-lighted space near the Historic Walker Lake District.
Hertel said the expansion will double the space for STEP, which prominently operates a food shelf for St. Louis Park residents and provides other emergency services. By acquiring property next door to its existing space, STEP will not need to move to continue providing services amid increasing requests for assistance from community members.
“We’re in the heart of the neighborhood of St. Louis Park, so we’re thrilled to be able to stay here and continue serving with expanded services and extended space,” Hertel said.
Work began even before STEP took a new fundraising effort to the general public, with the St. Louis Park City Council agreeing to provide a $1 million loan last month.
“We knew we wouldn’t have the opportunity later on to purchase, so here we are today,” Hertel explained.
The mayor said St. Louis Park has supported STEP since its founding in 1975, with the commitment growing along with needs.
When people call who are desperate because they have hours to find a place to live or don’t have anything to eat, Spano said his first phone call is to Reise. In addition to the food shelf, Spano pointed out that STEP has provided clothing, housing support and help from social workers who can connect residents to resources.
“Without them, there would be a gaping hole in our community,” Spano said.
The nonprofit has grown and adapted to the needs of the community during its 47 years of existence, which it marks this month, Reise said. The nonprofit had to make some compromises when moving into its current building a dozen years ago.
“Today, we are addressing those things, and we’re addressing the needs that we left on the table 12 years ago as well as adjusting to the new realities of the world,” Reise said.
The sparse, cinder-block-lined room in which attendees gathered will become a carpeted, air-conditioned community room that can host staff meetings and volunteer training.
By opening up the wall that VIPs helped destroy, STEP will have an expanded space to distribute holiday toys, school supplies, coats and other items in a centralized location instead of borrowing space elsewhere in the community. Four additional offices will allow the existing staff of 13 people to hire more staff as needed. The additional space will also allow partners from other organizations to visit to help provide tax assistance, employment help or mental health services. Reise envisioned parents coming to pick up party supplies and birthday gifts.
“Every child should be able to celebrate their birthday,” he said.
The area will provide three times as much space for STEP’s clothing closet, which closed during the pandemic. The clothing will become available again when the renovations at the expanded site are complete. In the past, STEP provides tens of thousands of clothing items to community members each year.
STEP has been in dire need of more warehouse space, which the newly acquired property will provide, Reise said.
Next year, the nonprofit anticipates tackling changes at its existing headquarters, adding built-in refrigeration and expanding the food shelf to allow increased access.
“It’ll be the experience that is more efficient and more comfortable and be really like a typical grocery experience for our clients,” Reise said. “This expanded facility is not going to be opulent, but it will be well-functioning. It will be comfortable. It will be modern, and it will be welcoming. We will be a place that this community can take pride in, but the most important thing is that it will allow us to serve our neighbors.”
STEP assists more than 3,000 people in some capacity each year.
“We will be able to do that for years and years to come with this expansion,” Reise said. “We are going to be here for the long haul.”
Financing help
STEP has a goal to raise $2.7 million through its fundraising campaign, helping to cover expanded programming as well as $2.27 million for the newly acquired property, according to a St. Louis Park staff report relating to the city loan. STEP initially spent $200,000 to acquire 6800 and 6804 W. Lake St.
Along with the city loan, through the city’s Economic Development Authority, Citizens Independent Bank provided loans of nearly $600,000, and Hennepin County awarded a $350,000 grant. STEP has requested a $250,000 grant from the city that would come from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. If awarded, the city would reduce its loan by the same amount.
The terms of the city loan call for the nonprofit to repay the city within five years, with interest set at 3% annually. The city charged a $1,500 fee for legal expenses associated with the loan. Over five years, interest would amount to about $78,000.
Reise told the City Council last month that a behind-the-scenes fundraising effort had already secured $200,000 in commitments. He anticipated the nonprofit could broaden the campaign to the general public this fall.
