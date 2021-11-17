Often known for its food shelf, the St. Louis Park Emergency Program has seen an exponential increase in requests for housing support as a result of the pandemic.
Grants for housing assistance increased from about $49,000 in grants for 46 families the year before the pandemic to about $768,000 for 251 families last year.
“One out of every 100 St. Louis Park families was assisted in this way,” according to a STEP report, which notes that federal stimulus funds along with partnerships with the city and county primarily funded the grants.
The report credited federal stimulus funds with temporarily strengthening the social safety net.
“A combination of these supports temporarily raised some families out of functional poverty and families that had adequate financial support did not utilize the food shelf,” the report says. “Additional families were able to avoid needing rental assistance due to these other supports.”
The housing support has often included multiple months’ worth of rent funds so that families could know that their housing was secure and could focus on more immediate concerns, STEP Executive Director Derek Reise told the St. Louis Park City Council earlier this fall.
However, the STEP report notes that the benefits that families received as a result of the pandemic are temporary.
“STEP is planning that the need for STEP food assistance will begin to increase again in the approaching months and years,” the report says.
Some pandemic support has already ended, and STEP leaders do not know when other programs will end, Reise said.
“We have to anticipate and plan for the future as the food need will increase,” he said.
STEP’s plans to expand its facility to a building adjacent to its existing home at 6812 W. Lake St. will allow the nonprofit to nimbly respond to needs as they arise, Reise said.
“Part of our facility expansion is to expand our food program and what it looks like so it really is like a small grocery store for residents in need of food,” Reise said. “We need to have that in place so we have a food program that can adapt with the fluctuations, based on what’s going on in the larger world.”
In recent years, STEP has increased its refrigeration capacity by 50%, allowing the food shelf to provide more fresh offerings. Local retail stores have provided vegetables, fruit, dairy, deli and bakery items five days a week.
“We are able to provide the full range of types of food that you would find in a grocery store,” Reise said.
STEP has experienced some rising costs relating to food, but Reise said in a Nov. 11 email that “the impact has been very modest.”
He added, “Thanks to the community’s continued generosity we are in a very good place for providing the full range of healthy and fresh foods to families in need. Where STEP continues to have need is increased staffing and equipment costs in order to maintain and improve our programs. We also have a growing need for skilled, long-term volunteers during the work week.”
STEP also has experienced an uptick in residents accessing the food program recently.
“I would attribute that to the expiration of supports for those who are under or unemployed and the eviction moratorium having the impact of families needing to spend their limited funds on housing instead of food and other basic needs,” Reise said. “STEP also typically experiences a much bigger need in the winter months. This November already looks to be on track to be our food shelf’s biggest month in two years.”
The nonprofit is responding with extra deliveries to families who are unable to pick up the food themselves and additional holiday food items this month and next month. Anyone can pick up perishable items like vegetables and fruit beyond the organization’s food service without an appointment 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
The biggest gaps, Reise told the council earlier this fall, don’t relate to food but involve families who can’t afford rent increases. While federal funds exist for pandemic-related needs, STEP may not be able to provide support for more than one or two months in other situations.
In cases of tenants unable to afford rent increases when a lease expires, Reise said, “We just don’t have the ability to help them financially. We do not have the ability to find them alternative housing that they can afford because it really doesn’t exist in this community.”
In general, Reise said demand for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program’s services has declined in part because the city’s poverty rate has decreased amid increasing home values.
“We know anecdotally, at least, at STEP there’s many, many residents that we’ve been serving for years and years who have called St. Louis Park home, want to continue to call St. Louis Park home, but they no longer can afford to live here and they have to leave the community,” Reise said.
The poverty rate in St. Louis Park fell from 8.4% in 2014 to 6.5% in 2019, before the pandemic, while the number of residents STEP served annually fell from about 3,800 in 2014 to fewer than 3,300 in 2019.
At the same time, median rent increased about 27% in the city.
A STEP report says that the reason for the declining poverty rate in the city before the pandemic is difficult to precisely attribute, but “STEP’s judgement is that it is due to a combination between an improving economy raising income for some families to above the poverty level, and other low-income families leaving St. Louis Park due to high housing costs or other economic-related disruptions.”
Besides housing, mobility is a concern. While STEP can help people temporarily with bus cards and gas cards for emergency situations, and make food deliveries for some families, Reise said the nonprofit’s ability to help with transportation needs is limited.
The city provides some funds to STEP, such as an annual amount tied to inflation that came in at about $47,000 last year, family housing security funds that amounted to $65,000 last year and smaller amounts through a partnership with the St. Louis Park Housing Authority.
STEP plans to create a capital campaign to cover the costs of expanding next door.
Separately, STEP is undertaking a fall matching drive leading up to Give to the Max Day Thursday, Nov. 18. Donations up to $50,000 will be matched by other donors, such as the St. Louis Park Rotary and Westwood Lutheran Church.
Among its recent undertakings, STEP provided winter coats and apparel to 342 people, about twice as many as last year. STEP is in the midst of a toy drive, with plans to distribute holiday toys to more than 500 kids in St. Louis Park.
To learn more, visit stepslp.org. Give the Max Day donations may also be mailed if postmarked by Nov. 18 to STEP, 6812 W. Lake St., St Louis Park, MN 55426 or provided at STEP’s GiveMN page at givemn.org/stepslp.
Reise said in a statement, “We rely on the community’s generosity to provide over 10% of STEP’s annual budget at this time. Together, we collectively make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of our neighbors in need.”
