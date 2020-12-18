St. Louis Park elementary students would return to classes full-time in January or February under a new plan by district administrators.
Gov. Tim Walz announced plans Dec. 16 to allow all early learning and elementary students to return to in-person classes either with a hybrid system, in which they learn both remotely and in-person, or entirely in-person. The governor’s plan would allow all younger students in the state to return Monday, Jan. 18.
As a result, St. Louis Park Schools administrators have proposed allowing early childhood students, kindergarteners and students in first and second grade to return to classes Tuesday, Jan. 19, since Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The students would return full-time, 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., five days a week.
Students in grades three through five would return for full-day, in-person learning during the same time periods five days a week beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
For families opting to remain in distance learning, the district’s restructured Distance Learning Academy would roll out for all elementary grades Jan. 19.
The St. Louis Park School Board scheduled a special meeting Dec. 22, after this edition went to press, to consider approval of the plan.
The St. Louis Park Communicator, the district’s email newsletter, explained that families can still opt in to distance learning for students if they are not comfortable with in-person learning. Families of elementary students who chose the Distance Learning Academy option but would like to request in-person learning in early 2021 can also do so. However, the district set a deadline of noon Monday, Dec. 28, to complete a change form “if your previous selection for educational delivery model has changed.”
The form is available at tinyurl.com/ybnwxx5h. One form must be completed for every student who wishes to change learning models.
The district administration plans to continue to keep St. Louis Park middle and high school students in distance learning due to the level of COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County.
“Governor Walz said no changes to the Safe Learning Plan are recommended for this age group,” the district newsletter says.
The governor will allow high school athletes to begin practices Monday, Jan. 4.
According to state guidance, the district must implement a COVID-19 testing program using saliva test kits provided by the state every other week for all school staff beginning Jan. 4. The state would also provide training. While the district would be required to offer the tests, the newsletter indicated they are optional for school staff.
However, staff must wear face masks or face shields at all times. Clear barriers must be added when possible between adults and children when 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained. The state recommends at least 3 feet of physical distancing or more for all participants during in-person classes.
Face coverings are required for indoor physical activity. Students in early education and elementary grades would be required to eat in classrooms or outside when weather permits.
The governor’s executive order requires districts that transition into in-person learning to give staff at least two days to prepare, meaning that students in early childhood education through fifth grade in the district would not have school for at least two days that had been scheduled as school days before Jan. 19.
The district plans to communicate more information on its website, slpschools.org. Superintendent Astein Osei announced listening sessions for families and staff via Zoom 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 5-6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19. Links are available on the district website.
