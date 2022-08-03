The St. Louis Park City Council is no longer considering a moratorium on food and beverages with THC, instead planning to create a licensing ordinance without a ban on sales in the meantime.

Council members at a July 11 study session all had expressed openness or support for a moratorium, but others at a July 18 meeting opposed it.

