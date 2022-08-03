The St. Louis Park City Council is no longer considering a moratorium on food and beverages with THC, instead planning to create a licensing ordinance without a ban on sales in the meantime.
Council members at a July 11 study session all had expressed openness or support for a moratorium, but others at a July 18 meeting opposed it.
After suggesting a moratorium during the initial meeting, Councilmember Tim Brausen a week later said he no longer favored the idea provided the council pursued regulations similar to tobacco licensing.
State law changed July 1, allowing customers 21 years or age and older to purchase pre-packaged food and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and up to 50 milligrams per package, according to a city description.
Director of Building and Energy Brian Hoffman said the council could create an ordinance similar to the city code on tobacco sales that limits where the products can be sold and seeks to prevent minors from acquiring them. He suggested the city could create rules as early as September, regardless of whether it implemented a moratorium first.
Police Chief Mike Harcey said he favored license requirements that would include background checks for sellers and penalties for sales to minors.
“We’ve found those very effective in dealing with violations of tobacco and alcohol sales,” Harcey said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed followed up by expressing a concern that license rules could lead to racial inequities.
“Whenever we legalize this and the sale of it has become legal, we see this burst of white business owners who are making a huge profit off of it, because it is a lucrative business, and the very people who have been affected by the war on crime who have been literally criminalized and are currently in prison for selling THC or for selling marijuana ... don’t have access to that business or are still being affected by it,” Mohamed said. “I don’t want to live in a community where we’re for allowing that, that kind of inequity.”
She also asked what the city would do with any revenue that it received through licenses. Hoffman said licensing fees should reflect the cost of the services provided, such as conducting compliance and background checks. Mohamed said that she could support licensing if the city addresses her concerns.
Harcey responded, “Councilmember Mohamed’s suggestions I think are valid, and we would have to try and figure out what is a disqualifying criteria for a license.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag added that she has heard that some other communities have discussed “a form of reparations” when setting licensing fees.
Mayor Jake Spano advocated for a moratorium as he said it would give the council time to consider questions like potential inequities.
“I don’t think it does anybody any harm to say that we want to be deliberate,” Spano said.
Rog inquired what enforcement options the city would have if it sought to implement “racially conscious licensing.”
Harcey replied, “Part of our licensing process could be to set up either a civil and a criminal penalty for the sale to people under age 21. So, it is part of the process we would have to look at.”
Nevertheless, Hoffman said city staff had not recommended a moratorium. A study would not necessarily need to be conducted before adopting a licensing program similar to tobacco rules, Hoffman said.
“It seemed like, well, let’s just put the resources into developing the licensing and get it in place, if that was what the direction was,” Hoffman said in explaining the staff recommendation.
A majority of council members then voiced agreement with that sentiment, with Rog saying, “I am for the business license, and I concur that we should put our energies toward that and get that done quickly.”
Brausen indicated a dividing line could form on the council over what kind of criminal history would be allowed for a license applicant.
“Do you draw the line on a felony, a gross misdemeanor or how far back you go?” he asked.
Harcey said his major concern is preventing the sale of THC products to minors.
“That’s what I think we need to concentrate on with our licensing,” Harcey said. “Now that it’s legal, responsible business owners have to be held responsible to sell a product legally in the values of our city.”
