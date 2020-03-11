St. Louis Park will use federal funds to seek to keep up housing in the city and increase homeownership.
St. Louis Park City Council members voted last month to direct more than $117,000 toward deferred loans for low-income residents and $30,000 to Homes Within Reach, which helps people with low incomes buy houses.
The funds are part of the 2020 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant program.
The city received about $10,000 less than last year of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding. The amount varies based on a formula that considers poverty rates and population of cities in the county.
The city still can benefit from the county’s plans to use 15% of the total block grant funds for public service activities that cover all cities in the county program.
Marney Olson, the city assistant housing supervisor, indicated that the city has supported an application by the St. Louis Park Emergency Program for money the county would administer to help STEP provide emergency assistance.
The objectives of the block grant program are to benefit households with low and moderate incomes to prevent or eliminate slum or blight conditions and to meet specific and urgent community development needs in the community, according to Olson.
The loan program provides funds for low-income owners of single-family houses who are seeking to rehabilitate the housing.
“The rehab focuses on improvements to bring homes into code compliance, address deferred maintenance and provide long-term maintenance-free housing,” a city staff report explains.
The owner pays back the loan at the time the house is sold. If the owner still lives in the home after 15 years, the loan is forgiven.
Homeowners making less than 80% of the area median income are eligible for loans of up to $30,000 per home. However, the city currently has 34 households on a waiting list. The number of names demonstrates the need to continue providing funds for the program, the city staff report states.
The Homes Within Reach program, which is operated by the West Hennepin Housing Land Trust, is aimed at making homeownership affordable for low-income individuals. The land trust buys homes and sells only the building to homeowners while retaining ownership of the land beneath the building that can make up a substantial amount of the property value. The home buyers lease the land in a 99-year deal.
Through a city partnership since 2006, Homes Within Reach has purchased, improved and sold 17 homes in St. Louis Park. The program is currently working with the city to showcase a home that has been made energy efficient. The city plans to sell a home that has been tax-forfeited to Homes Within Reach this year.
In the past, the city has used block grant funds to help homeowners make emergency repairs. The city decided to fund that through its own housing rehab program, though, due to restrictions related to federal funds, according to Olson.
Councilmember Anne Mavity noted that she wrote her master’s thesis on the community development block grant program. As the federal government reduces some of its spending, Mavity said the funding the city does continue to receive “supports our community development that we need.” Nationally, the community development block grant’s funding has decreased by more than $1 billion in the last decade.
Mavity pointed out that the city had approved a guide for St. Louis Park’s new Affordable Housing Trust Fund on its consent agenda, during the same meeting. The endowment will provide loans and grants that can be awarded to housing developers for the costs of new affordable housing, to rehabilitate and preserve naturally occurring affordable housing, for rental assistance and for homeownership assistance for families with low and moderate incomes.
“I’m very pleased with this,” Mavity said of the community development block grant plan for the city.
However, she added, “It’s absolutely not enough, and I’m glad that we’re choosing to do other routes as well to supplement the work that we do on community development.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed advised residents to look into applying for the programs funded by the block grants; Olson recommended that residents contact the county for more information about the application process.
Mayor Jake Spano noted that his sister used a program similar to Homes Within Reach in Kansas to move from being a renter to becoming a homeowner.
Spano said, “It’s made a huge difference in her life.”
