Several St. Louis Park developments will benefit from state financing.
The Beltline Station development, Wooddale Avenue Apartments and Rise on 7 project will are all scheduled to receive state multifamily housing bonds. The St. Louis Park City Council voted May 16 to approve its minor role in providing the bonds.
Minnesota Management and Budget awarded about $13.7 million for the Beltline Station Limited Partnership, which is planning multifamily housing at County Road 25 and Monterey Avenue. The bonds will specifically go toward an 82-unit apartment building designated for renters with low and moderate incomes.
Minnesota Management and Budget awarded nearly $28 million in housing bonds for an affordable housing project at 3801 Wooddale Avenue South. The 114-unit building, which will replace the current Aldersgate Methodist Church building, will also be designated for renters with low and moderate incomes.
The state awarded about $20.6 million in housing bonds for the Rise on 7 project that will replace the vacant Prince of Peace Lutheran Church building at 8115 Hwy. 7.
That project includes 120 units of rental housing for individuals, families and seniors with low and moderate incomes.
While the city is acting as a conduit for the debt, the city will not be responsible for any of the costs. The companies receiving the funds will pay the city a fee of one-eighth of one percent of the outstanding principal of the bonds. The fee goes into the city’s general fund, said Melanie Schmitt, St. Louis Park chief financial officer.
The only speaker at public hearings for the measures, Karl Gamradt, focused on the potential traffic impact of the Rise on 7 project.
“The intersections nearest to that are already quite a bit of a mess, and adding that many units in the area is going to make it that much more of a mess, and that’s going to have to get dealt with,” said Gamradt, who encouraged the city to plan and budget for potential roadway changes in the future.
Mayor Jake Spano indicated the state, which controls Highway 7, and Hennepin County have had discussions about traffic in the area, such as Highway 7 and Texas Avenue and Highway 7 and Blake Avenue.
The council voted unanimously to have the city serve as a conduit for the housing bonds.
Louisiana Court
The council also approved the sale of refunding bonds for work in the past at the Louisiana Court housing project. Bonds originally had been issued in 2000 for $4.5 million for property acquisition and rehabilitation. A balance of $1.4 million was eligible to be refunded with a lower interest cost, with the interest rate dropping from 5.24% to 3.89%.
Stacie Kvilvang, a senior municipal advisor with Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, said the interest rate had been expected to come in at 2.93%.
“We saw higher interest rates than what we anticipated,” she said.
However, the lowered interest rate will still take three years off the life of the debt, she said.
“We’re still happy with the results,” Kvilvang said.
