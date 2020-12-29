A St. Louis Park architecture firm eagerly welcomed new rules allowing small residences on existing lots in the city.
After the city legalized accessory dwelling units, Christopher Strom Architects drew up three options designed to fit the city rules.
Beginning in November, St. Louis Park began to allow the residences that can be as small as 200 square feet in any residential zoning district in which a single-family home can be constructed. They can be built as part of the main home on the site or as a detached building on the same property.
Through his firm’s Second Suite business, Christopher Strom has been building the units for years in other cities. For example, the Minneapolis City Council voted to allow the units in 2014. Because the code in St. Louis Park differs from the Minneapolis rules, in which most units are built above detached garages, Strom said, “We had to create a new prototype.”
His team developed a “Park Suite” plan for a one-story unit with three roof styles. One roof type resembles a mid-century modern rambler-style home while another type is flatter, with a more modern box design. Strom described the third as having a V-shape mimicking butterfly wings.
The designs are about 16 feet wide, one-bedroom units that include a kitchen and a bathroom with a shower.
“They’re basically like small houses,” Strom said.
The units would be built conventionally rather than be prefabricated, at least initially.
“We tried to kind of balance efficiency with a little bit of some design flair so that it’s not the absolute cheapest thing you can put in your yard but it’s not a luxury unit necessarily – although I’m sure you can upgrade the finishes and fixtures to be more that way,” Strom explained.
The design includes large windows on a wall, allowing residents to see beyond the confines of their indoor space.
The suite of designs offers clients ideas that they can customize further, he noted.
Strom’s firm provides custom designs for a variety of residential properties. As for accessory dwelling units, he said his firm had been seeking another way to design new structures that could be located in built-out cities.
“I just became really interested in the possibility for a lot of new construction that allows people that maybe aren’t looking for a full single-family home to have new construction to live in,” he said.
While more than half of his firm’s work relates to additions and remodels, Strom said, “We really love new construction, and so just the idea of being able to build new in a more dense urban area is exciting.”
Some clients seek the units for a parent. The small units allow independence but also allow family members to make connections daily if they choose to do so.
Units his firm designed in Minneapolis have included an Airbnb unit near Lake Harriet and a unit for a landlord to live in while he rented out the duplex on his property. In St. Louis Park, owners will initially have to occupy the unit, although they could be rented in the future. The St. Louis Park rules ban short-term vacation rentals.
Unlike many tiny homes, accessory dwelling units are larger and cannot be moved to a new location via a trailer foundation.
“Whereas a tiny house almost demands an enormous shift in lifestyle, these are not tiny homes,” Strom said. “The beauty of them is they’re just enough for one or two people. And I don’t think that the change from a larger single-family home to this is as great as going to something like a tiny home.”
Still, accessory dwelling units force designers to consider what aspects of a home are necessary.
“It’s a really good discipline for us to bring in even to our larger projects because you have to be really essential with the choices you make in designing these,” Strom said.
Many builders design homes that can be as large as possible for the lot to provide the maximum return on investment, he noted.
“That’s not always a good thing for architecture,” he said.
Exploring the new option
St. Louis Park council members raised the idea for accessory dwelling units for a similar reason.
“The city wants to accommodate a continuum of housing choices serving diverse household types,” Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther said in an email. “One of our strategies is allowing accessory dwelling units in low-density residential areas of the city, which represents one-third of the land in St. Louis Park.”
Allowing the housing style allows more residential units that fit in with the scale of existing neighborhoods, he added.
“This kind of housing provides flexibility to meet the changing needs of families throughout their lives,” Walther wrote.
While some homeowners have expressed interest, he cautioned that “this option will not work for everyone.”
Based on rates in other cities, Walther predicted five to 10 units would be built in St. Louis Park each year.
“We would certainly welcome more of them,” he said.
In the future, the council could consider revising rules if needed.
In a subsequent phone interview, Walther noted that St. Louis Park had considered the housing type as early as the late 1990s. Decades later, the city added them into its comprehensive plan.
“It wasn’t a question of whether or not to do it; it was how to do it,” Walther said. “Because it’s new for the city of St. Louis Park, we wanted to allow these but allow them in a way that is consistent with what we’re seeing in single-family neighborhoods now.”
Some setbacks are larger than for other residential structures – up to 15 feet. But where they will fit, Walther said, “It’s an untapped base where we can add some modest new units that will add a new option for people to explore.”
