Landlords will have a bit more time to implement a new evictions notice ordinance in St. Louis Park.
Before finalizing the ordinance requiring property owners to notify tenants at least a week before filing for eviction for nonpayment, the St. Louis Park City Council agreed to a Minnesota Multi Family Housing Association request to delay the date it becomes effective.
Under the revised timeline, the ordinance will go into effect Feb. 1, 2021.
“I think it’s a reasonable request, especially as it’s coming up on the holidays and there isn’t this specific time issue driving our adoption of the ordinance,” Councilmember Larry Kraft said in signaling his support for the request at a virtual Nov. 16 council meeting.
He added that he made the motion “in this spirit of listening and in having a bit of flexibility.”
The state remains under an evictions moratorium implemented by Gov. Tim Walz, which bans evictions except for certain situations, such as if tenants have significantly damaged property, if they seriously endanger the safety of others or if they engage in illegal activity. However, evictions based on nonpayment of rent are still barred while the governor’s executive order remains in place.
Unless the governor removes the moratorium on evictions, delaying the St. Louis Park ordinance would not have an impact, City Manager Tom Harmening said.
“That executive order may be in place for a while yet, but it certainly shows, I think, to those concerned parties that we understand what their concerns are,” Harmening said of the city ordinance delay.
Councilmember Tim Brausen initially objected to the implementation date change, although he ultimately voted along with other council members for it after others had voted in favor of it during the roll-call vote.
“I can count to four, so aye,” he said during the vote, referring to the number of votes required to approve a motion.
Previously, he had argued that an earlier implementation date would allow the city to educate property owners more quickly.
“If we have this in front of our housing advocates, they’d be saying we’ve been pushing for this for years; now you’re pushing it back some more,” Brausen said.
He pointed to an estimate that thousands of renters likely would face eviction when the statewide moratorium ends.
“If we’re talking about educating multifamily housing association property owners, the sooner we start it the better so that they have it in place and they’re utilizing this procedure as soon as they recommence eviction proceedings,” Brausen said.
Mayor Jake Spano said city staff members have already been communicating with landlords about the ordinance.
“It’s not that it’s not on their radar,” Spano said of landlords. “They’re just asking for us to give them a little bit more time to get all of their ducks in a row.”
Michele Schnitker, community development deputy director and housing supervisor for the city, said, “I do think a lot of the owners do communicate with their tenants in writing when they have a tenant who hasn’t paid their rent and they are proposing an eviction action, but they’re really just saying that they wanted more time to be able to get management practices in place before it becomes
required.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris said she supported the delay because she believes most policies should take effect at least 60 days after the council approves them. The measure passed unanimously.
According to a city staff report, “The notice is meant to ensure that tenants are informed and aware of the consequences of unresolved financial obligations to the property owner that are in violation of the lease.”
The council has been studying the measure since March 2019. Property owners and managers weighed in last January. The council delayed a vote after a bill for a statewide notice period had been introduced in the Legislature but returned to the issue after the bill failed to become law.
