St. Louis Park leaders who have been focused on the climate for years, joined other cities this month to take the additional step of declaring a climate emergency in the city.
In presenting the resolution Jan. 18, Sustainability Manager Emily Ziring pointed to extreme precipitation events in Minnesota along with drought, fire, periods of poor air quality from wildfires, heatwaves and warming winters. Poor air quality can be dangerous to sensitive groups, including children and pregnant women, while floodwater can pose a drowning risk, contamination and mold, Ziring added.
The St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission recommended the city approve the declaration drafted by the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus, a group of elected officials from across the state. St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft worked with the caucus last year to draft the declaration.
As many as 20 communities in the state are potentially slated to declare a climate emergency as part of the effort, according to organizers.
Ziring said, “It sends a message to the entire Minnesota Legislature that constituents across the state are ready for bold climate action. It underscores that there is a climate action role to play for every resident, employee, business owner and visitor to St. Louis Park. And it includes a clear statement of commitments by the city.”
The city already adopted a climate action plan in 2018. The city seeks to address climate goals through education in workshops on topics like solar power and landscaping; events showcasing electric vehicles; financial incentives; and efforts to lead by example by purchasing renewable power and electric vehicles for the fleet. The city can also regulate to the extent allowed by state and federal law, Ziring noted.
Emissions from buildings make up nearly 60% of all emissions in St. Louis Park, Ziring pointed out.
“It is vital that everyone do their part to reduce energy-related emissions,” Ziring said.
Transportation makes up about 38% of St. Louis Park’s greenhouse gas emissions. Ziring suggested that drivers shut off their engines when parked. and bike or use transit for more trips.
She also advised that residents seek to save water, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heating, and plant trees.
St. Louis Park Environment and Sustainability Commission member Andrew Willette said the response to climate change requires collective action across the globe.
“But collective action doesn’t happen spontaneously,” Willette said. “It needs leaders.”
He and other commissioners also urged the city to keep equity in mind.
“As with any crisis, it is the most vulnerable in our world who pay the highest cost of climate inaction,” Willette said.
In a letter, Commissioner Holly Johnson said the declaration would inspire positive change across the community. Johnson noted many businesses are hiring sustainability managers.
“It shows that consumers want action and that there are decision-makers prepared to answer that call,” Johnson wrote.
The resolution references a December tornado watch, a June heatwave and dangerous air quality in the past year. The resolution adds that the 10 warmest and wettest years in the state have occurred since 1998. More than 2,000 jurisdictions in 34 countries have declared climate emergencies, according to the resolution.
It calls for the city to implement a range of projects, programs and public awareness campaigns this year related to the climate and to declare 2022 the “Year of Climate Action” in St. Louis Park. The resolution calls for St. Louis Park to work with other cities and local partners on sustainability projects, to support other counties and cities joining the declaration and to “ensure climate action in St. Louis Park is equitable and just.” It calls on the state and federal governments to fund efforts to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.
Speaker input
There were several individuals present at the Jan. 18 St. Louis Park City Council meeting already there to oppose a mask mandate who also spoke against the declaration. They argued that the temperature of the Earth has been in flux in the past and that reducing carbon emissions enough to make a significant change would be unrealistic.
Of the resolution’s call to reduce carbon emissions in half by 2030 to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, St. Louis Park resident George Murray said to council members, “I’m sure that every one of you is a very intelligent person and quite understands that that is not only ridiculous but impossible.”
He suggested the council should focus on health and pollution but argued that climate change is “not a solvable problem.”
St. Louis Park’s climate action plan is even more ambitious, calling for a net-zero carbon footprint by 2040.
Park Tavern owner Phil Weber had a different take than other speakers, thanking the St. Louis Park City Council for supporting business owners who make environmentally related changes but arguing the city should not create mandates.
“Right now the way we’re approaching it is a perfect way for me,” Weber said. “It’s allowing me to make hundreds of thousands of dollars of improvements on the Park Tavern.”
While supporting incentives, Weber said, “Please don’t mandate anything so drastically it would endanger a business. It’s completely counterproductive.”
Kraft spoke to climate change skeptics who spoke by saying, “I wish you were right. It would be a lot easier.”
However, he said that he believes so strongly that science is clear on the matter that he changed careers. Kraft left a high-tech career in the past to devote his time to a youth-oriented nonprofit called iMatter.
“Climate change and climate justice are tough and often kind of depressing areas,” he continued. “It’s very easy to turn away from it and say it’s too much. What difference can we and St. Louis Park really make on it? But that’s not the way to do this. If everyone did this, we wouldn’t make progress. And we here in St. Louis Park can and are making a difference for our own residents, yes, but also providing an example of leadership for others.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen remarked, “This is the single largest existential issue facing us as a world, and the argument that the Titanic is going to hit the iceberg so don’t build any more life rafts is silly to me. ... To me, it’s too little too late. I fear the world we’re leaving for our kids and our grandkids, and it’s time for us to start making the investments necessary to turn this crisis around. If we don’t do anything, we’ve ignored our responsibilities, I believe.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog said world leaders and the federal government need to do more, but she said, “That’s not going to happen in time. The emergency is here now, and there’s no more time to wait.”
Mayor Jake Spano said, “It’s cities, really, that are the ones that are leading in this space.”
He acknowledged concerns that the city may not meet its goals, but Spano quoted the saying, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, and the city of St. Louis Park and our residents are not ones to pass up opportunities to take a shot if they think that they can make something happen.”
Information about the city’s climate initiatives is available at stlouispark.org/government/environment-sustainability.
