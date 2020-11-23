Business is booming at Nordic Ware, prompting the St. Louis Park City Council to vote in favor of an expansion for the cookware manufacturer.
“They’ve had a very busy year and so they’re looking to expand to meet the demand,” Associate Planner Jacquelyn Kramer said.
Dalquist Properties, which is affiliated with Nordic Ware, plans to build a nearly 22,000-square-foot addition, a new loading dock and a new parking lot with 51 spaces on its campus at 5005 Hwy. 7. Part of the existing building and a smaller parking lot with nine spaces would be demolished, according to the city staff report.
The expansion would mainly occupy a lawn between the Highway 7 frontage road and an existing Nordic Ware building across an access road from its factory store.
Part of the new parking lot would use pervious pavement, which allows stormwater to seep through instead of running off. An island in the parking lot would contain raingardens to further capture runoff, carrying it to catch basins and then an underground filtration system.
Skylights and windows in the expansion would allow natural light to enter the upper fulfillment floor and aid in ventilation. LED lighting would reduce the energy demand.
The company is separately considering solar panels on a south wall of the existing building. The panels would face the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, which is currently under construction and slated to open in 2023. The rooftop areas contain venting and other equipment that would make panels less viable there, prompting planners to consider the wall with its southern exposure, according to David Haaland, vice president and technical and operations principal of UrbanWorks Architecture.
“The idea of having a big wall of solar panels facing the rail line is pretty cool,” Councilmember Larry Kraft said.
As part of the project, a north-south watermain through the project area would be relocated. The Quentin Avenue South access road will be considered a private driveway since it will serve a single, private use; a condition of approval states that Nordic Ware must pay for the access road’s maintenance.
Construction is scheduled to begin this winter and would take between five and seven months to complete.
To allow the project to go forward, the City Council voted to vacate an easement, essentially shifting it to the new location of the watermain, and to approve a change to a special permit on the site that dates back to 1990.
Part of the deal with the city includes an agreement that allows Nordic Ware to build a small section of the parking lot on public land.
“This parking lot does not prevent the city from doing anything we would want to do in the future,” said Kramer, pointing to possible future road improvements as an example.
The parking will help replace spaces lost as a result of expansion at a neighboring property as well as add additional spaces.
Councilmember Margaret Rog called the expansion site “an interesting location right there, close to the light rail, to be expanding a manufacturing plant.”
However, she said she understood the reasoning for the applications.
“I appreciate Nordic Ware as a great community partner,” Rog said. “I’m proud that Nordic Ware is here in St. Louis Park.”
After she inquired about the building materials, Haaland said the building’s exterior primarily would contain brick to match the existing site’s look.
“It’s a nice, dark charcoal, which is trendy,” he said. “It’s back – you see it everywhere.”
The south side of the building would contain dark black, exposed aggregate, pre-cast material that would match the company’s 2009 addition.
“We’re really trying to blend in to make it look like it matches on both sides and has been there,” Haaland said.
Rog encouraged the company to replace grass that will be displaced with low-maintenance native plantings on the property.
“Just an idea, since you’re interested in trendy things,” Rog suggested.
No one spoke during a public hearing, and the approvals for the project passed unanimously. A final vote is scheduled Monday, Dec. 7.
Nordic Ware is known for its Bundt pans, which became so popular that the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History features an exhibit about the cookware. Dave Dalquist, who founded the company in 1946 with his brother, Mark Dalquist, created the cast aluminum, fluted cake pan in 1950, when the brothers bought Northland Aluminum Products, according to the museum.
“The company continued to grow its product line to include specialty baking and cookware items, including the microwave turntable,” a museum description states. “Nordic Ware is notable due to its history of product innovation through engineering, and its continued production of cookware in the United States.”
Info: nordicware.com
